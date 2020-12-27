#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

Taoiseach wants to examine the prospect of a living wage within lifetime of the government

The Taoiseach promised that a living wage would become “a theme of the government”.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 3:36 PM
1 hour ago 8,537 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311491
Image: TOM HONAN
Image: TOM HONAN

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the Covid-19 pandemic has “exposed the duality of the Irish economy” and said that the government would begin looking at a living wage.

Martin promised that his government would examine the “whole area of a living wage” and said that it would become “a theme of the government”.

He said that he would examine working conditions for low paid workers and to ensure that there was security for their income in the future, adding that the current public sector pay deal is weighted towards lower-paid workers in the public service.

However, Martin maintained that Ireland remains better than other countries “in terms of income equality”.

“There was a recent study which showed that even because of, from 2000 onwards, there was a dramatic impact in reducing income inequality in Ireland which was counterintuitive to what was happening in other parts of the globe but we have to keep at it,” said Martin.

Carbon tax

On climate change issues, Martin questioned climate activists who do not support the introduction of the carbon tax.

“We took the decision in opposition to support the carbon tax, it’s not popular with everybody, we’ve been consistent in following that through in government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I would say to others who oppose it, you simply can’t really be serious about climate change if you’re not prepared to do the hard work that’s associated with that.”

According to Martin, by having the funds raised through the carbon tax the government is able to take up projects like retrofitting.

In Budget 2021, the Government increased the carbon tax by €7.50, going from €26 per tonne to €33.50 per tonne. This currently only applies to auto fuels but will be applied to solid fuels from May 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie