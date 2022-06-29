Taoiseach to travel to Madrid for meetings with EU and Nato leaders

The Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Iceland at the summit

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will today travel to Madrid to attend meetings with both European and Nato leaders.

Martin is attending a EuroAtlantic dinner, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and will be attended by all EU and Nato leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Speaking before travelling, Martin said that there needed to be continued cooperation between “likeminded partners” amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine has highlighted more than ever the importance of solidarity and cooperation between likeminded partners,” said Martin.

“In particular, it is a keen reminder of the absolute necessity of upholding a rules-based international order, and the dire consequences for all of us when that order is undermined.

“As our societies face complex and unpredictable threats aimed at destabilising the foundations of our democracies, it makes sense to bolster international cooperation to work to uphold democratic values and our commitment to that rules-based international order.”

On his visit, Martin is set to meet with the Prime Minister’s of Norway, Iceland and the Chancellor of Austria.

He will also be attending an Irish-Spanish business event.