#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 June 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach to travel to Madrid for meetings with EU and Nato leaders

The Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Iceland, as well as the Austrian Chancellor.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 29 Jun 2022, 6:30 AM
46 minutes ago 818 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5802482
The Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Iceland at the summit
The Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Iceland at the summit
The Taoiseach will meet with the Prime Ministers of Norway and Iceland at the summit

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will today travel to Madrid to attend meetings with both European and Nato leaders.

Martin is attending a EuroAtlantic dinner, hosted by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and will be attended by all EU and Nato leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

Speaking before travelling, Martin said that there needed to be continued cooperation between “likeminded partners” amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine has highlighted more than ever the importance of solidarity and cooperation between likeminded partners,” said Martin.

“In particular, it is a keen reminder of the absolute necessity of upholding a rules-based international order, and the dire consequences for all of us when that order is undermined.   

“As our societies face complex and unpredictable threats aimed at destabilising the foundations of our democracies, it makes sense to bolster international cooperation to work to uphold democratic values and our commitment to that rules-based international order.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On his visit, Martin is set to meet with the Prime Minister’s of Norway, Iceland and the Chancellor of Austria.

He will also be attending an Irish-Spanish business event.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie