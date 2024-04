TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS is to meet with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) today to discuss the issue of the number of increased road deaths on Irish roads.

So far this year, there has been 63 fatalities on Irish roads, an increase of 15 on the same period last year.

Last year, 184 people lost their lives on Irish roads, up almost 20% in a year and 33% higher than before the pandemic.

The focus of today’s meeting is on road traffic collision trends and what possible measures could be examined to address the reversal of progress made in recent years on fatalities and serious injuries on Irish roads.

When taking over as Taoiseach last week, Harris highlighted how a renewed focus on road safety is needed. The meeting taking place today comes ahead of Harris chairing a meeting of the government’s road safety ministerial committee in the coming weeks.

On Friday, the Taoiseach met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee where road safety was also discussed.

The Commissioner said last week that given the rise in fatal collisions, An Garda Síochána must adapt its policing initiatives to increase safety on the roads.

“Our international policing partners, utilise all police officers to focus an element of their shift in traffic environment. This approach complements increased visibility and compliance by motorists for road traffic legislation,” Harris said.

“Therefore, with immediate effect, each Regional Assistant Commissioner will utilise all uniform personnel, core and core and non-core, deploying them on high visibility roads policing operations, of 30 minutes’ duration in each tour of duty,” he said.

“Supervisors will ensure compliance with this direction, with the exception of where exigencies of the service arise.”

At today’s meeting, it is understood the Taoiseach will also discuss the significant backlog in driving tests across the country, something that is regularly raised in the Dáil by TDs.

Speaking to The Journal last month, Frank O’Connell, coroner for South Cork, said there are three reasons for the rise in road deaths, in his view.

“Number one: speed,” O’Connell says.

“Number two: alcohol. Number three: cocaine. If we could eliminate those, we’d be down to 50 or 60 road deaths per year.”

Housing

Separately, Harris will also chair his first meeting of the Cabinet committee on housing today, with the focus being on faster delivery, particularly of affordable housing.

Over the weekend at the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien downplayed Harris’ pledge to build 50,000 houses per year, with McGrath stating that he saw it more as a manifesto pledge for Fine Gael.

The finance minister said the Government will deliver far above the 33,000 housing target this year, while O’Brien said he believed almost 40,000 houses could be delivered this year.

The housing minister said the revamped housing targets will be published in the autumn, a number of months after they were first expected.