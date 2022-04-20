Ukrainian Prime Minister to meet Taoiseach at Shannon Airport

THE UKRAINIAN PRIME Minister will meet Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

Denys Shmyhal is returning to Ukraine and has a stopover in Shannon Airport between 2pm and 3pm.

It is understood that Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Gerasko Larysa will also meet the Prime Minister during his stopover.

The meeting comes just a week after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney visited Kyiv and the town of Bucha in Ukraine.

Coveney met Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the country’s capital.

In the latest ultimatum issued by the Russians, Moscow urged the Mariupol’s defenders to surrender by 2pm local time (11am Irish time).

It was today confirmed that Norway has given Ukraine around 100 French-made Mistral anti-air missiles.

The Mistral launchers and missiles, which have already been delivered, had until now been mounted on Norwegian navy vessels, the defence ministry said in a statement today.