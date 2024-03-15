Advertisement
Greeted by the Veep

Taoiseach joins Kamala Harris at DC residence for breakfast meeting

Varadkar and Harris will have a short meeting over breakfast before he continues on to the White House.
15 minutes ago

THE TAOISEACH HAS visited the residence of the US Vice-President on his trip to Washington DC this morning.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day tour itinerary brought him to the residence of President Joe Biden’s second-in-command Kamala Harris, where the pair are meeting over breakfast.

Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff greeted Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett outside the residence, which is also known as the Naval Observatory.

Varadkar and Harris will have a short meeting over breakfast before he continues on to the White House to meet President Joe Biden.

The Taoiseach is expected to make short remarks to the press after their meeting has concluded.

