Taoiseach and UK PM determined to get deal done on NI Protocol 'as quickly as possible'

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that following his meeting with the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this evening it is clear the UK Government is keen on getting a negotiated settlement done on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to reporters in Blackpool where both leaders are attending the British-Irish Council Summit, Martin said it was agreed that with elections in Northern Ireland pushed out, there is now a “good window of opportunity here to get this issue resolved”.

Sunak said he was committed to strengthening UK-Irish ties and wanted to find a “negotiated solution” to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The European Union and the UK Government are now “very determined to engage, to work through this, to see if we can get an agreement”, the Taoiseach told the media.

“And I’m very clear after the meeting that the UK Government and Prime Minister is very, very keen on getting a negotiated settlement that works. Then that in itself then would facilitate stability in terms of the political situation in Northern Ireland, and restoration of the Executive and the Assembly,” he said.

‘Mood music improving’

He didn’t want to get into timelines, but the Taoiseach said the “mood music is improving”.

There are many issues that the UK and Ireland are both grappling with, such as the crisis in Ukraine, the rising cost-of-living, as well as the energy crisis, said Martin.

“So, the context then is, we do not need this issue to linger on, to continue to be a source of tension and also a factor in political instability in Northern Ireland. So therefore, there’s a clear win win for everybody if we can get this issue negotiated, allowing EU-UK to develop and grow stronger constructive relationships, to tackle the bigger issues,” he added.

Taoiseach says Sunak is keen on getting a negotiated settlement done. pic.twitter.com/kLh4GzOg18 — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) November 10, 2022

Sunak is the first UK prime minister to attend a British-Irish Council meeting in 15 years.

Speaking after the meeting with the Taoiseach, Sunak said the Protocol is having a real impact on the ground on families and on businesses in Northern Ireland.

He said it is “threatening Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom and I want to resolve that”.

“I’m deeply committed to the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, I want to see the institution’s back up and running in Northern Ireland, because that’s what the people in Northern Ireland need and deserve. I discussed this with Taoiseach, we had a very positive meeting.

What I want to do is find a negotiated solution preferably and I’m pleased with the progress that we’re making in these early days in this job. And my focus is to try and find a resolution here, get the institution’s back up and running and that’s how we’re going to deliver for the people in Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak is the first UK Prime Minister to attend the British-Irish Council meeting since 2007. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

‘Good will and pragmatism’

Sunak said he is “confident” that “with goodwill and pragmatism” a solution can be found.

When asked what the compromise might have to be, the Taoiseach told the media that there are areas that are “challenging” but the two leaders didn’t get into the overall detail of what the negotiated resolution might look like.

Advertisement

“That’s a matter for the EU negotiators and the United Kingdom negotiators. But I think we all understand the issues and the challenges. I don’t understate the task that is ahead,” he added.

“Both the Prime Minister and I agreed together that we would remain very focused on this now in making sure we can get a deal as quickly as possible,” said Martin.

Ahead of the meeting this evening, the UK Prime Minister and Taoiseach joked about having just met in Egypt at COP27.

Martin said he had flown through the night, for 36 hours in all, to take Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, and Sunak said he had a similar experience.

Sunak said the British-Irish Council was very special and the gathering was all about friendship.

The British Prime Minister told Martin that the British-Irish Council meeting was “particularly important as we approach the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement” next April.

Sunak said the British-Irish Council was very special and the gathering was all about friendship.

Rebuilding relationships

He said he had spoken before about the importance of the Council and the need to build on the special relationships within.

“It’s a very significant decision by him to come here and it’s one that I welcome. He took the earliest opportunity to engage with me and we appreciate that,” the Taoiseach said.

Those in Government circles said there has been a “welcome change of tone” in both Anglo-Irish relations and EU- British relations.

The hotel, where the summit is taking place, is set against the backdrop of ‘The Big One’ roller coaster in Blackpool.

Many puns have been made today about the “ups and downs” in the relationship between Ireland and the UK in recent years.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has previously said that UK-Irish relations were at an all-time low. However, with a new prime minister, particularly one that turns up to a summit that has taken nearly two decades for his predecessors to attend, it is hoped there can be a step-change.

A better relationship?

So, is this the first step on the road to a better relationship between the UK and Ireland?

While the Taoiseach said he hadn’t noticed the massive roller coaster outside the hotel, having arrived when it was dark outside, he appreciated the comparison being made with Irish-UK politics, stating that “at the best of times” politics “can go up and down… that is the nature of politics at times”.

However, despite the highs and lows that Brexit has brought the UK and Ireland, the ties between the two countries will always be there, he said.

“One of the things that struck me today was when I was in Manchester again meeting the mayors of both Liverpool and Manchester – the strength of the relationship between Ireland and Britain is very deep – it is familial, cultural, sporting political, economic.

“So that relationship is a very strong one. And I think that draws the political relationship inevitably back to the centre, and that’s what I sensed this evening of the meeting with Rishi Sunak. He understands that and that’s something we need to build on.”