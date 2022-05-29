Taoiseach en route to Lebanon to visit Irish troops on peace keeping mission

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will visit Irish troops in Lebanon later today to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The visit comes just weeks before the Government are set to announce their recommendations for the future of the Irish Defence Forces following an examination of the Commission on the Defence Forces report.

It is Martin’s first visit to troops in Lebanon as Taoiseach and will see him visit a number of locations across South Lebanon where the troops are stationed.

Before he departed on the trip Martin said he was looking forward to visiting the soldiers.

“Ireland has the distinction of being the only nation to have a continuous presence on UN-mandated peace support operations, since 1958.

“On this international day of United Nations peacekeepers, I am honoured to join Ireland’s peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL and to pay tribute to their dedication and bravery, and that of all uniformed and civilian personnel from around the world, who have served, or continue to serve, in UN peacekeeping missions,” he said.

Lebanon has been scene to one of the bloodiest civil wars in recent history from 1975 to 1990. It sits on the coastline between the Mediterranean to the West, Syria to the East and Israel to the South.

There is a long history of Israeli and Lebanese war fighting in recent decades – the most recent of which was when Israel launched a bloody attack on the country in 2006.

A difficult political and economic environment has seen protests in the streets and a massive explosion in Beirut’s port in 2020 has further sent the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

During his visit, the Taoiseach will meet with Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, Major General Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz.

At a memorial ceremony in Tibnine, he will lay a wreath in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who lost their lives serving in Lebanon.

An Irish soldier on duty in South Lebanon. Source: Irish Defence Forces

The Taoiseach and his delegation will visit the Defence Forces stationed at UN Position 2-45, where he will examine the situation in Lebanon more widely. Senior officers will also brief him on the challenges and day-to-day tasks undertaken at UNIFIL.

The Taoiseach will also have the opportunity to observe the work of UNIFIL to secure the so-called Blue Line.

The Blue Line is located along Lebanon’s southern frontier with Israel and was constructed in 2000 as part of a United Nations initiative to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces in the area.

The UN has said that it is a “line of withdrawal” and not a border marking – the demarcation line stretches 120kms.

Irish troops are critical components in the UN mission which monitors and observes activities along the Blue Line.

They are involved in observing the activities of groups in the area and also lend assistance to Lebanese authorities with regular patrols with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

They conduct foot and vehicle patrols and man observation posts in the South Lebanon area.

There are also a number of community relations initiatives by Irish troops including the building of an orphanage, fuel pumps and Irish troops recently supplied cow milking equipment to a local farm co-operative.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A number of UN Mandates have been agreed and Irish troops are part of that peacekeeping mission in the area.

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney T.D. and Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, will accompany the Taoiseach on his visit.

A new contingent of Irish troops has arrived in the area in recent weeks and are beginning their deployment.

The 120 Infantry Battalion is led by Lt Col Denis Hanley and the force comprises 338 men and women gathered from various military bases across Ireland.

They are also joined by nine Maltese soldiers – The Irish Defence Forces have linked up with the naval and ground military of Malta regularly in recent years as the two small militaries share expertise.

In an interview with The Journal before departing for Lebanon Lt Col Hanley said increasing fuel prices and challenges around access to grain caused by the Ukraine crisis may impact their mission to Lebanon.

Blue marking of the UNIFIL( United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) near the village of Dhayra in Bint Jbeil District of Nabatieh Governorate in Lebanon as seen from the Israeli side of the border, Northern Israel. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

While Covid-19 is causing significant difficulties for the Lebanese a fractious political situation in the country saw a number of people killed in clashes in October 2021.

The country is still facing the aftermath of the massive explosion in Beirut port while locals are also working to solve the social issues from decades of war.