Taoiseach to travel to Paris to meet with French President Macron

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is due to travel to Paris today to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, with discussions on the Celtic Interconnector, the economy and Ukraine expected.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said that he was looking forward to meeting with Macron, adding that relationships between Ireland and France have “never been better”.

“I am especially pleased that we will not only be able to celebrate the strong historic ties between us, but we will be welcoming new momentum in our relationship, with plans for the Celtic Interconnector advancing, and increasing maritime links connecting Irish businesses to the Single Market and supporting the development of tourism,” Martin said.

“We will also, of course, discuss the big challenges facing Europe and the wider world – energy, the slowing economic outlook, and the immoral war Russia is waging on Ukraine.

“As winter approaches, and as Russia continues its relentless attacks on vital civilian infrastructure, Ukraine’s citizens are facing into a very difficult winter without heat and electricity.”

He added that the two will be discussing the need for EU to continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, particularly heading into the winter months.

Alongside the visit to the Élysée Palace tomorrow, Martin is due to attend a signing ceremony for the Celtic Interconnector, alongside Energy Minister Eamon Ryan and French Energy Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher.

The project, which will link Ireland’s electricity grid to France, is due to be completed in 2026.