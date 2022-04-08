Micheál Martin heads to Estonia and Finland to discuss Russia, climate change and energy

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN wil today visit Finland and Estonia to discuss climate change, digital transformation and opposition to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The President of Finland Sauli Niinistö will host the Taoiseach in Helsinki this morning, before he moves on to a working lunch with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the EU response to the invasion of Ukraine, energy, and climate change during their meeting.

Ireland and Finland celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The Taoiseach will then travel to Tallinn in Estonia for a meeting with their Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The Taoiseach is expected to visit the Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, which plays an important role in enhancing Europe’s capacity to deal with cyber threats.

A Government spokesperson said: “Because of their history and location, both Finland and Estonia offer significant insight on the Russian war on Ukraine, and this is expected to be a central issue in discussions with the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Finland, and the President of Finland.”