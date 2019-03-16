This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 16 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'

Varadkar said he and Pence have very different views on social issues, but says it’s better to engage with people rather than boycott them.

By Christina Finn Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 9:30 PM
55 minutes ago 3,422 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4547072
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Christina Finn reporting from Chicago 

THE TAOISEACH has said he wasn’t nervous ahead of giving his speech at the US Vice President’s house this week, stating that he wanted to be “respectful” while also expressing “Ireland’s values”.

Headlines in the international press were dominated by the Leo Varadkar’s breakfast meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday, with chat show host Ellen Degeneres also expressing her joy at the Taoiseach taking his boyfriend to meet Pence.

Pence, who has been criticised for his views and his legislative record on LGBT rights, told Varadkar last year that his partner, Matt Barrett, would be welcome at his official residence at this year’s St Patrick’s breakfast. 

Speaking at the event – which was open to press, in a departure from last year – the Taoiseach gave remarks noting that in modern day Ireland politicians were judged not by their sexual orientation, “skin tone, gender or religious beliefs” but by their actions.

Nerves

When asked by reporters today if he was nervous ahead of giving the speech, the Taoiseach said no.   

“No I wouldn’t say I was nervous but I gave consideration about what I was going to say and how I was going to say it. Ultimately Matthew and I were guests at his home so I wanted to make sure what I had to say was respectful. And I hope it came across that way.

“But at the same time expressing what are now Ireland’s values, that everyone is equal before the law regardless of their religion, or lack thereof, their gender, the colour of their skin, or who they love,” said Varadkar. 

When asked how did Matt feel about being there, the Taoiseach laughed, stating:

I don’t know, I didn’t ask him.
I don’t really bring him to official events, you know he has his own life and his own career, and doesn’t particularly enjoy coming along to events as my plus one unless maybe it’s a match or a concert or something like that.

But the Taoiseach said when he and Barrett got the invitation from the Pences “it was different”.

Matt wanted to accept the invite

“He felt that it was an invitation that he wanted to accept. I hope as well that they take up our invitation to come to Ireland. They’re a family with a really genuine Irish connection to Co Sligo and to Co Clare.

“And I think as we found during the various referendum campaigns in Ireland and the progress that we’ve made on women’s rights in particular that what helped to change Ireland was personal stories, people understanding the personal and human stories that are behind these issues,” he said, adding:

Unfortunately in America I think things are so polarized you know people watching different news channels, shouting at each other, refusing to engage with each other. Maybe we’ve done it a bit different in Ireland a bit better.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that Pence and Varadkar had not discussed the speech beforehand.

“We didn’t really discuss the speech but we had a good chat afterwards on different issues and I had the chance to meet him again in the White House.

“I met his brother who was recently elected to congress and his sister too.

“They are very nice people and certainly have made me feel welcome when I have been in DC. Obviously we have very different views on social policy but I think the best way to manage these things is to engage with people rather than boycotting them and that’s what I intend to do.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		8ft fatberg made of wet wipes and nappies removed from sewer in Wicklow
    140,052  82
    2
    		Guardians of the Galaxy director rehired after being fired last year over old tweets that joked about rape
    59,904  45
    3
    		Nine people taken to hospital after collision between Luas and bus
    58,704  107
    Fora
    1
    		A tiny brewery is planned for Dublin's docklands and it looks to belong to BrewDog
    476  0
    2
    		Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
    188  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
    96,118  22
    2
    		As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
    92,733  10
    3
    		As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
    75,542  182
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ellen Degeneres said that Leo Varadkar taking his boyfriend to meet Mike Pence made her 'very happy'
    13,982  0
    2
    		Nicki Minaj fans chanted Cardi B's name outside the 3Arena after her last-minute cancellation
    8,042  0
    3
    		The Gleesons, Una Healy, and Olivia Jade... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,717  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Banned hit-and-run driver who seriously injured cyclist jailed for five years
    Judge in Tipperary murder trial says it's 'being discussed by just about everyone in the country at this point'
    Murder charge struck out because of a delay in serving book of evidence
    DUBLIN
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    Cluxton and McCaffrey drop out as Dublin name team to face Tyrone
    Man appears in court over gun incident in Ballymun
    'I didn't realise how heavy it weighed on me': Homeless family on getting keys to their council house
    SHOOTING
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    71 year-old who jumped into gunfire to save others is first named victim of New Zealand attacks
    Main suspect in New Zealand terror attack appears in court as victims' families prepare for funerals
    Community gardaí attend Friday prayer at mosques in wake of New Zealand attack
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach says he wasn't nervous ahead of Pence speech: 'I wanted to express Ireland's values'
    Taoiseach: 'It is not going to be a case of everything being alright. Brexit is bad news'
    Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie