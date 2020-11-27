#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

Confirmed: Shops, restaurants and some pubs reopen next week, green light for household visits at Christmas

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the announcement this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 27 Nov 2020, 6:16 PM
11 minutes ago 12,970 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5280916
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has confirmed that shops, restaurants, gyms and some pubs will reopen next week, and that its advice is that household visits will be allowed at Christmas. 

In a nationwide address this evening, Martin announced the Covid-19 restrictions that will replace Level 5, which has been in force since 22 October.

He said there had been a “massive national effort” to push back the disease and many sacrifices had been made by individuals and businesses. 

Martin said he knows people are “fed up” and he understands that feeling. 

“It’s mentally exhausting,” he said. He said it can be easy to forget the magnitude of what we are fighting against; a virus that has killed more than 3,000 people in this island.

He said the encouraging news is that those sacrifices are working and “lives have been saved”. 

The Taoiseach said the country will move to Level 3 from 1 December, with some modifications.

From next Tuesday 1 December, retailers, hairdressers, gyms, libraries, galleries and cinemas will reopen. People will be permitted to use tennis courts and golf courses, and religious services will also be allowed to resume.

Related Read

27.11.20 What does this week's Covid-19 data tell us as we prepare to leave Level 5?

From Friday 4 December, restaurants and pubs with a kitchen on-site are to reopen, but with additional restrictions than before. Hotels will also be able to open to indoor diners. 

Pubs that only serve alcohol will not be permitted to reopen before Christmas, but will be allowed to serve takeaway drinks.

From Friday 18 December, restrictions on household visits will be lifted from a ban on household visits, to allow two households to visit a third. Inter-county travel will also be permitted from this date, until 6 January.

From 7 January, the measures put in place prior to 18 of December will apply, subject to ongoing review of the trajectory of the virus.

People are advised to continue to work from home unless it is absolutely necessary they attend in person. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier this week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) had advised the government against reopening restaurants and pubs that serve food before Christmas. Although the government didn’t heed this advice, it’s understood that it informed decisions around household visits during a two-week period over Christmas.

The Irish government is advising that there should be no hugs or handshakes with people over for Christmas, and that people should wear a face mask while visitors are over.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie