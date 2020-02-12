Leo Varadkar says he'll most likely be the leader of the opposition after the next government is formed

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that he will most likely be leader of the opposition after the next government is formed.

Speaking outside Dublin Castle he said: “I think the likelihood, at the end of the process, I will be leader of the opposition and that will require my new parliamentary party. I still want to do that.

“One thing I didn’t have the opportunity to do when I was Taoiseach was to modernise and reform my party because I was very busy with the work of government and work of State so I relish the opportunity to do that.”

Varadkar said the onus is now on Sinn Féin to try and form a government, however, he said he will talk to other parties if needed to provide stable government.

He added that he has “no idea” what the outcome of talks will be.

The weekend’s earthquake election saw Fine Gael take just 35 seats, but despite such a bad result for the party, big players such as Paschal Donohoe and Richard Bruton have backed Varadkar to remain on as leader.

Under party rules, he must put himself up for re-election to be the leader of Fine Gael.

If after a General Election, the party is not forming or joining in the formation of a government, under the rules, the leader must put himself or herself forward under a motion of confidence.

The rules set out that this must happen within two months after the election process concludes. However, there are questions internally about how this rule plays out if government formation talks go past the two-month mark.

The vote of confidence by the parliamentary party members, when it does occur, will be carried out by secret ballot.

If Varadkar fails to secure a majority then he must resign.

When asked a couple of days before polling day if he had plans to take a top job in Europe after this election, Varadkar told TheJournal.ie that if Fine Gael finds itself in opposition, he will seek to continue to lead the party.