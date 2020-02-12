This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar says he'll most likely be the leader of the opposition after the next government is formed

Varadkar says he wants to modernise Fine Gael.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 11:10 AM
6 minutes ago 599 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5004293
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that he will most likely be leader of the opposition after the next government is formed.

Speaking outside Dublin Castle he said: “I think the likelihood, at the end of the process, I will be leader of the opposition and that will require my new parliamentary party. I still want to do that.

“One thing I didn’t have the opportunity to do when I was Taoiseach was to modernise and reform my party because I was very busy with the work of government and work of State so I relish the opportunity to do that.”

Varadkar said the onus is now on Sinn Féin to try and form a government, however, he said he will talk to other parties if needed to provide stable government.

He added that he has “no idea” what the outcome of talks will be. 

The weekend’s earthquake election saw Fine Gael take just 35 seats, but despite such a bad result for the party, big players such as Paschal Donohoe and Richard Bruton have backed Varadkar to remain on as leader. 

Under party rules, he must put himself up for re-election to be the leader of Fine Gael. 

If after a General Election, the party is not forming or joining in the formation of a government, under the rules, the leader must put himself or herself forward under a motion of confidence. 

The rules set out that this must happen within two months after the election process concludes. However, there are questions internally about how this rule plays out if government formation talks go past the two-month mark.

The vote of confidence by the parliamentary party members, when it does occur, will be carried out by secret ballot. 

If Varadkar fails to secure a majority then he must resign.

When asked a couple of days before polling day if he had plans to take a top job in Europe after this election, Varadkar told TheJournal.ie that if Fine Gael finds itself in opposition, he will seek to continue to lead the party.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie