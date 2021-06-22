#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach pledges measure to ensure alcohol licences cover on-street pub and restaurant services

A number of pubs in Galway were warned by gardaí that alcohol can not be served outside their premises.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 3:17 PM
41 minutes ago 2,194 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5473870
The Justice Minster was to consult with the Attorney General about the issues.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
The Justice Minster was to consult with the Attorney General about the issues.
The Justice Minster was to consult with the Attorney General about the issues.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the government will introduce legislative measures to deal with on-street service by pubs and restaurants not being covered by alcohol licences. 

The Taoiseach’s comments come after a number of pubs in Galway were warned by gardaí that alcohol can not be served outside their premises.

Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys said yesterday that gardaí will “use discretion” to ensure that on-street hospitality can continue but also said that the government “examine whether further measures are required”. 

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Martin said that any issues related to outdoor dining “will be resolved” but that the government’s priority for outdoor services “has worked”. 

“Any issues that need to be resolved will be resolved through a legal instrument, but look there can be no question but that the opening up in terms of outdoor dining and hospitality has worked and has been effective,” he said. 

Martin made the comments in response to questions from Aontú’s Peadar Tóibín TD who said there has been “incredible confusion on our streets” in relation to outdoor hospitality.

He also sought clarity on the legal instrument the government was to prepare. 

The Taoiseach responded: “This is something that has to be dealt with quickly and it will be dealt with quickly and the Minister of Justice will be introducing a measure that will rectify this and regulate it appropriately.”.

Related Reads

21.06.21 Garda Commissioner promises to use 'discretion' in dealing with licencing law to facilitate outdoor hospitality, says minister
07.06.21 'Stepping stone to normality': Relief for some, ongoing worries for others as pubs and restaurants open outdoor spaces

teesh Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Source: Oireachtas.ie

Tóibín also said that some pubs and restaurants are waiting for licenses from local authorities and that other pubs and restaurants who have “put out tables and chairs in the hope to make a living” may feel they are not covered by insurance. 

Tóibín also criticised Humphreys comments, saying she has effectively asked gardai to “close their eyes and see nothing”. 

“We have the situation where the minister for making things up as you go along has concocted a solution for the confusion where she is called on the guards to close their eyes and say nothing,” he said. 

The Taoiseach criticised Tóibín for those comments, labelling them as “hyperbole, a good script writer but not a fair assessment of where we are”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I invite you to come to Cork and have walk down a few streets in Cork and you’ll see some great outdoor dining going on. I was in Dublin yesterday, I called to a number of venues, people were in a very happy mood, dining outdoors having a few drinks outdoors, engaging in a friendly way.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie