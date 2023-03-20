Taoiseach pledges 'continued support and solidarity' to Ukraine in phone call with Zelenskyy

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has thanked Ireland for its ongoing support of his country in a phone call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this afternoon.

Varadkar pledged “continued support and solidarity to Ukraine”, a Government spokesperson said.

He told Zelenskyy that Ireland is backing Ukraine’s application for EU membership, and is examining how additional help can be provided to help Ukraine to rebuild its civilian and energy infrastructure.

During a call with 🇮🇪 Prime Minister @LeoVaradkar I noted 🇮🇪’s important support for 🇺🇦 & Ukrainians. I thanked for joining the Core Group on creating a Special Tribunal for aggression. We also discussed 🇺🇦 #PeaceFormula & intensification of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2023

He also briefed Zelenskyy about the discussions he held with US President Joe Biden and others regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his visit to the US last week, where he thanked them for their steadfast support and encouraged them to continue it for as long as it takes.

The spokesperson said Zelenskyy extended his wishes for a happy St Patrick’s Day to Ireland, and “wished peace and good luck to Ireland and Irish people”.

In a tweet following the call, the Ukrainian president said he noted Ireland’s support for Ukraine.

He said he thanked Ireland for joining “the Core Group on creating a Special Tribunal for aggression”.

Zelenskyy said he also discussed the “intensification of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere”.

Earlier today, Justice Minister Simon Harris attended a special conference of international justice ministers in London in support of the International Criminal Court’s efforts to secure accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

It comes days after the ICC issued an arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is accused of the war crime of “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children.

Ireland was one of the 43 states to refer the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court following Russia’s illegal invasion last year, thereby allowing an official investigation to commence immediately.

Speaking at the conference, Harris said Ireland has been steadfast “in its condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression as a grave violation of international law”.

“We are committed to promoting accountability for violations of international law, including international crimes, arising out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

“As the first permanent international court with the power to prosecute atrocity crimes, the International Criminal Court plays a crucial role in fighting impunity for such crimes which have occurred, and continue to occur, in Ukraine.”