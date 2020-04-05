This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has registered again as a doctor to help out during Covid-19

Varadkar joined the Medical Council register again in March.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 6:38 PM
3 hours ago 110,570 Views 252 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5067127
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a recent press briefing.
Image: Sam Boal
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a recent press briefing.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a recent press briefing.
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has rejoined the medical register as a doctor to offer his services to the HSE during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

He is due to work one session a week for the HSE in an area suited to his qualifications. 

“Dr Varadkar rejoined the Medical Register last month. He has offered his services to the HSE for one session a week in areas that are within his scope of practice,” a government spokesperson confirmed to TheJournal.ie. 

“Many of his family and friends are working in the health service. He wanted to help out even in a small way.”

Varadkar rejoined the Medical Council register last month, the Irish Times first reported this evening.

He is registered under Dr Leo Eric Varadkar and first joined the register in July 2004. 

Prior to his career in politics, the Taoiseach studied medicine and worked as a doctor for a number of years. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (252)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie