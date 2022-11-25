Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 7°C Friday 25 November 2022
Taoiseach to sign off on Celtic Interconnector with France

The underwater cable connecting Cork to Brittany will have the capacity to power 450,000 households.

1 hour ago 5,101 Views 10 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Updated 23 minutes ago

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to sign final plans for a multi-billion euro underwater cable which will connect Ireland’s electricity network to France by 2026.

The Celtic Interconnector will have the capacity of 700 megawatts of electricity, which is estimated to power 450,000 households.

At least €1.3 billion has been allocated to the project, which includes €530 million in grant funding from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), with Ireland paying for 65% of the project and France paying 35% according to the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

However, the interconnector could cost as much as €1.6 billion by 2027.

This EU funding will be split between RTÉ and Eirgrid who are involved with financing Ireland’s share of the cost.

Speaking at a breakfast event this morning, titled ‘Ireland and France: Partners in Innovation for Energy Cooperation and Sustainability,’ the Taoiseach said:

“I am delighted to be in Paris this morning to witness this further step forward on the Celtic Interconnector project, by some distance the largest bilateral project between Ireland and France.” 

“The Celtic Interconnector will bring tangible benefits to the citizens of both France and Ireland by promoting the use of renewable energy, bringing down electricity prices, and helping ensure security of energy supply.  

“Today’s signing will allow construction work on the project to begin next year. 

“A remarkable 575km of cable will link my home County of Cork to Finistere in Brittany to bring energy to 450,000 homes. 

“Ireland and France, working together as European partners, are ready to meet our common challenge of delivering a sustainable and green energy system for the future.

“Today’s further progress on the Celtic interconnector is a concrete demonstration of our commitment to deliver.”

Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, and the French Minister for Energy Transition, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, will also attend the signing.

The project was first announced in 2018 in the Government’s Project 2040 plans, which said it would bring down electricity prices for consumers through increased competition.

When the CRU and French regulation authorities estimated the cost of the project in 2019, a figure of €930 million was determined however the main supply contracts (including cables) caused the final cost to increase substantially. 

