Taoiseach to travel to US to begin a week-long trip to celebrate St Patrick’s Day

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is to travel to the United States today to begin a week-long trip to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Last year, due to Covid-19, the Taoiseach held virtual meetings with US President Joe Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Biden still received the traditional bowl of shamrock in the Oval Office last year, and during the shamrock handover the US president said it is a “great tradition” that “goes all the way back to Harry Truman”.

Biden is often keen to reference his own Irish-American heritage, and it is expected he might soon announce a date for which he will travel to Ireland this year for a visit.

This year’s trip will also be special to Martin, as it will be his last opportunity to visit the White House on St Patrick’s Day as Taoiseach. Leo Varadkar and Martin are due to rotate roles in December this year.

Unlike other years, the Taoiseach will only visit Washington DC, and will not visit any other US cities.

After travelling today, the Taoiseach’s itinerary will kick off tomorrow with various meetings where he will focus on economic links and the promotion of trade and investment between the US and Ireland. He will later attend a Tourism Ireland gala event.

On Wednesday, he will attend an Enterprise Ireland business roundtable event where the discussion will focus on Irish companies investing in the US. There will also be a discussion on women in business.

The Taoiseach will also attend the traditional IDA luncheon, an event which takes place each year to highlight Ireland’s strengths as a location for international business and investment. He will also address the US Chamber of Commerce.

As is traditional, the Taoiseach will also attend the Ireland Funds Gala dinner event in Washington. Irish-American business people, as well as US politicians, attend the event each year.

On St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will have breakfast with Vice President Harris in her home, before attending the Capitol Hill luncheon.

The Taoiseach will also attend the White House where he will meet with the US President in the Oval Office, before attending the annual shamrock ceremony in the White House later that evening.

In his meetings with Biden, it is expected that Martin will renew his invitation to the US president to visit Ireland this year.

He will also emphasise the strength of Irish-US relations, and will recall the important role of the US in supporting peace, the Good Friday Agreement, and Ireland’s position on Brexit.

The crisis in Ukraine is expected to be high on the agenda this year.

