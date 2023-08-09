Taoiseach visits Belfast as Sinn Féin says 'patience is wearing thin' with the DUP

SPEAKING AFTER A meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill has said public patience with the DUP is “wearing thin” in relation to the restoration of Stormont.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Belfast today to meet with the main political parties of Northern Ireland in a bid to help restore Stormont.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government for more than a year amid unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Varadkar reiterated the “pressing need” to get the Stormont institutions in place again “without delay” and has met with Sinn Féin’s vice president Michelle O’Neill, the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson, and the UUP’s Doug Beattie.

He is also scheduled to sit down with Alliance Party leader Naomi Long and the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole.

‘Long overdue’

Speaking after her meeting with Varadkar, O’Neill said “public patience is wearing thin” with the Democratic Unionist Party over the lack of a functioning executive in Northern Ireland.

She said she agreed with the Taoiseach that the British and Irish governments need to be working together to revive the executive.

“I’ve heard more urgency from the Taoiseach today than I’ve heard from the British Government in terms of the need to restore the executive.

“Minds are going to quickly turn to return to school in September. People still are sitting, not knowing if their child is going to have a place in September.

“Alongside that we’re going to be in a whole new budget process where potentially the British Government will again set a budget for our public services,” O’Neill said.

She said it was “not acceptable” and “not good enough”.

“Patience is just wearing thin with the DUP.

“We need an executive today. It’s long overdue, the public need it to be there fighting their corner, dealing with the budgetary situation that we have, fighting their corner in terms of good public services. There shouldn’t be any more delay as to that,” she said.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson described his meeting with Varadkar as “very useful”.

Speaking to reporters at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast, he said: “We talked about matters of mutual interest and concern, and obviously trade is one of those areas, cross-border trade.”

Donaldson said his focus at the moment is on resolving the “major problems” that were created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said: “I want to see the assembly and executive restored, properly functioning, but I am very clear: we need a solution that works for Northern Ireland that resolves the problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol and that protects in law our ability to trade within the UK internal market with the rest of the United Kingdom.”

He added that engagement with the Government has intensified in recent weeks and said he hopes to have a “definitive response” from it in the next few weeks that will allow the DUP to put a proposition forward.

Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, said the UK Government needs to “work more” with political parties in Northern Ireland.

Beattie characterised his meeting with Varadkar as a “neighbourly catch-up” and said:

“It’s all well and good the Taoiseach saying that the UK Government needs to talk to them [the Irish government] more, I would argue UK Government needs to talk to us more.

“Because I want to be involved, I want to add value, I want to fix the problems at the impasse that where we’re on now.”

DUP split

Donaldson was also asked by reporters about an email sent to party members earlier this month.

He denied suggesting the party was split over the Windsor Framework in the message.

He had suggested in the message that briefings against the party were taking place, motivated by a desire to gain media coverage or advance a personal agenda.

“There was nothing in my email suggesting there was a split within the party over the Windsor Framework,” Donaldson said.

“I was talking about the need for unionists to work together, and I think that is what the vast majority of unionist voters want to see: that co-operation.

“As you know, I’ve been meeting with Doug Beattie and the Ulster Unionists, we’ve been taking forward our conversations around greater unionist co-operation, and I expect the same within my own party as well.

“It’s important that we (have) good discipline, particularly at this time when our focus is on getting a solution that restores Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“But let me be clear: the propositions that we have put to the Government, the paper that went to the Government on the Windsor Framework was collectively agreed by our party officers, and that of course includes Lord Dodds.”

Asked about Jeffrey Donaldson denying there was a split within the DUP over the Windsor Framework, Mr Beattie said: “Every political party has differences of opinion, whether we call that a split, or whether we call that ‘where people are going in different directions’, it’s really up to him to decide what it is.

“But I suppose he’s articulating the fact that every party will have disagreements. It’s up to them to fix them but the bottom line is we need to deal with the issue around the Windsor framework.

“The boycott has not worked and has not achieved any work workable outcomes. So it’s better to be in Stormont working to find solutions than it is standing outside complaining about it,” Beattie said.

Elsewhere, while in Belfast the Taoiseach will also conduct a number of civic and business engagements, with Linfield Football Club, the GAA Ulster Council, Federation of Small Businesses and Women in Business.

With reporting from PA.