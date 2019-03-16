This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 March, 2019
Taoiseach to march in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade today

Following his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House yesterday, the Taoiseach arrived in Chicago last night.

By Christina Finn Saturday 16 Mar 2019, 8:15 AM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

Christina Finn reporting from Chicago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will march in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago today.

Varadkar attended the St Patrick’s Day dinner hosted by the Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago.

Also in attendance were the Ambassador for Ireland to the United States, Daniel Mulhall, as well as Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

During his stay in Chicago, Varadkar will meet with a number of emigrant support groups that receive Irish Government funding.

Following in the tradition of last year, where the Taoiseach marched in the New York parade, Varadkar will march in the Chicago St Patrick’s Day Parade. 

Before the parade he will also attend Mass at the Old St Patrick’s Church this morning, before taking to the water for the Tourism Ireland “greening” of the Chicago river boat trip.

While the Taoiseach is based in the US for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, ministers have been sent all over the world. Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone is in Johannesburg, doing some jigs and reels, while Culture Minister Josepha Madigan is in Japan.

As Brexit ticks on, the Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee has travelled to Stockholm, while Tánaiste Simon Coveney is doing a whistle-stop tour of some European cities, such as Paris, though he said he is staying close to home in case anything develops with Brexit.

