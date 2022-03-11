Taoiseach travels to London as part of a two-day trip to mark St Patrick's Day celebrations

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will travel to London today as part of a two-day trip to mark St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year.

The trip takes places ahead of the Taoiseach’s trip to the United States on Monday.

Martin is due to attend the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, including the shamrock ceremony at the White House with the US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Arriving in London this evening, the Taoiseach will have dinner with Lord Mayor of the City of London Vincent Keaveny and guests at Mansion House.

Keaveny is the first Irish citizen to be appointed to the City of London’s mayoral role.

The Taoiseach is set to attend a business event in the Irish embassy tomorrow, before setting off for Twickenham where he will attend the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and England.

In the evening, he will have dinner with Committee of St Patrick’s Day Ball.

The Taoiseach will have a pre-parade breakfast event the next day, before meeting with grand marshals of the London St Patrick’s Day parade, which he will attend in Piccadilly to Trafalgar Square.

The Taoiseach’s trip to London follows on from his visit to Versaille in France, where he attended an informal European Council meeting.

European leaders met to discuss the current situation in Ukraine, particularly the humanitarian crisis and the EU’s response to the invasion.

Martin said that Ireland will “play its full part” in putting economic pressure on Russia.

“Ireland will play its full part in bringing pressure to bear on Russia to end its illegal invasion, in offering solidarity to Ukraine, and in doing everything we can to support its people – those who have stayed and those forced to leave,” Martin said.

“That there are people in Europe today living in fear, without food, water and heat is unconscionable.”