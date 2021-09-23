Taoiseach says UN Security Council must recognise link between climate change and global conflict

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has told the UN Security Council that people affected by climate change-driven conflict are depending on the council for leadership.

Martin is in New York this week for a series of week-long UN events, which includes him chairing today’s debate, as well as addressing the UN General Assembly tomorrow. Martin used his speaking time today to push for a resolution that would establish a system for monitoring climate-related conflicts. Speaking to the high-level leaders, he told the council the international community is looking to the council for guidance. “Climate change is the defining challenge of our generation,” he said. He said the recent UN report on climate change “laid out, in stark terms, what is happening to our planet, and what the future may hold should we fail to act”.

The Taoiseach said it is essential that we act now to prevent further warming by reaching net zero emissions as quickly as possible.

“We must redouble our efforts to ensure a successful outcome at COP26 in Glasgow later this year.

“A concerted multilateral response to climate change involving all the organs of the UN is urgently needed,” he said.

The Taoiseach said:

That response must include this Council. The impact of climate change is global and our collective security is at risk.

Convincing council members

Irish officials believe that 12 of the 15 members of the council back Ireland’s call for such a resolution.

However, they believe there is resistance from China, Russia and India, which are yet to be convinced that the Security Council is the body that should be tasked with considering such issues as climate change.

The Taoiseach told the UN Security Council members that its mandate is to consider threats to international peace and security.

We must move past theoretical debates and respond to the reality that climate change is exacerbating conflict globally. This Council can and must do more. It has the mandate and it has the tools.

A failure to use them is an abdication of our responsibility.

“I know there are differing perspectives around this table. But I also believe the time has come for this Council to work together to identify how we can most appropriately integrate climate related security risks into the work we do to prevent conflict and to build peace,” said the Taoiseach.

Martin said climate change is already contributing to conflict in many parts of the world, noting that from the Sahel to Iraq, the council has recognised that climate change is one of the factors driving conflict and fragility.

“Around Lake Chad, the combination of conflict and the impact of climate change has led to violence between communities.

“In the Horn of Africa, repeated droughts are undermining coping capacities among communities and disrupting livelihoods. Armed groups have been able to exploit these precarious conditions for recruitment purposes.

“The need for action is clear,” he added.

Link between climate change and global conflicts

Martin said link between climate and instability has been recognised by the African Union, the European Union and the Pacific Islands Forum.

“Sea level rise, displacement, and competition over resources are contributing to tensions,” he said.

“If the Security Council is to meet its responsibility to maintain international peace and security, it must have the information and tools to analyse and address climate related security risks,” said the Taoiseach.

Martin told the council that an informal expert group of members of the Security Council has convened since 2020 to support the council’s work on climate and security.

Ireland is proud to serve, together with Niger, as co-chair of this Group, said Martin, adding that the group provides data and evidence to inform future action by the council on climate related conflict.

Martin proposed that the Secretary-General submit a periodic report to the Security Council on how climate change is threatening the maintenance of international peace and security.

He said the appointment of a special representative for climate-related security risks could also build awareness and promote greater coherence.

“These actions are just the beginning of what is necessary for the Council to begin to fulfil its obligations,” he said.

Martin said Ireland will convene discussion on a thematic resolution on Climate and Security in the coming days, and he asked members of the Council to engage constructively on the resolution.

“By working together, in a spirit of common purpose, I hope that we can reach a shared understanding of how the Security Council can meet this challenge. Now is the moment for the Council to act,” he concluded.

Prior to the Taoiseach’s speech, the council heard from a peace activist from Somalia, Ilwad Elman, who briefed on how climate change has impacted her work.

She said the impact of climate change and environmental degradation “are changing what it takes to build peace for local peace builders. Because we are experiencing climate-related shocks so often in our environment, our peace building strategies now need to be more resilient”.

A number of speakers reacted positively to the Taoiseach’s call for a resolution on climate risks and global instability, as well as a special envoy on the matter.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Ireland for putting the issue on the agenda today.

“We have to stop debating whether the climate crisis belongs in the Security Council” and instead ask how the council can leverage its unique powers to tackle the negative impacts of climate change, he said.

He said the impacts of climate change can’t be ignored, highlighting that in New York in recent weeks, flooding caused a number of deaths in the city.

The French Foreign and Europe Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the climate fight is not just an environmental one. “It is one for peace and security,” he said.

Norway’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Søreides said the council must show leadership, stating that climate and security is one of Norway’s main priorities.

