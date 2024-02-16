Advertisement
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Sam Boal
#TAOIS IN OUR TIME

Varadkar heads to Munich Security Conference today, the first sitting Taoiseach to attend

While there he will take part in a panel discussion on neutrality.
2
586
42 minutes ago

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will today travel to Germany to attend the 60th annual Munich Security Conference. 

The conference is regarded as the world’s leading forum on international peace and security and is attended by heads of state as well as policy experts.

It is the first time a sitting Taoiseach has ever attended the event, with his office saying this is reflective of “just how seriously the Irish Government regards the current security situation in eastern Europe, Gaza and other parts of the world”.

The Taoiseach has said his focus is on how countries like Ireland can play a positive role on the world stage, “at a time when the world is becoming less stable and more dangerous”.

He will emphasise Ireland’s commitment to the rules-based international order, international law and fundamental human rights, and emphasise the role that neutral countries like Ireland can play.

The Taoiseach is expected to hold bilateral meetings this evening, and tomorrow will take part in a discussion on neutrality, hosted by academic Dame Louise Richardson.

Speaking ahead of his attendance, the Taoiseach said he is particularly looking forward to taking part in a panel discussion on neutrality, during which he plans to discuss the work of the recent consultative forum on neutrality.

“I will also set out Ireland’s long-standing commitment to multi-lateral action, international law and fundamental human rights,” he said.

He added: “On the terrible events that are happening in the Middle East I will push hard for the release of all hostages, an immediate ceasefire, and urgent access to humanitarian supplies.

“I also hope to raise the prospects for a permanent political solution based on two States side by side, living securely and in peace with each other.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     