Taoiseach acknowledges 'damage and difficulties' to locals during visit to flats where rave took place

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has met with community activists at a Dublin flat complex which attracted criticism when an outdoor rave was held there last week.

Gardaí are investigating reports of a large gathering at the Oliver Bond flat complex in the south of the city on Saturday night.

Around 100 people were in attendance and footage of the party, showing crowds gathering at a marquee in the grounds of the flats, was widely shared online.

Sources told TheJournal.ie that drug-taking during the outdoor party was “obvious” and that dealing took place with “total disregard for the local population”.

Drug paraphernalia was discovered by locals who were cleaning the area the morning after the gathering.

Visiting the site today, Martin acknowledged the problems faced by those living in the area and said that more Government investment was needed to regenerate the complex.

“I’m taking the opportunity this morning to come here to see for myself the damage and the difficulties and the challenges facing the local residents here, which was in the news last week in relation to the rave party,” he told reporters.

“But there are more significant issues for the community as well involving the need for state resources to support the community here.

“The regeneration programme for the flats is on the agenda and will happen over the next number of years, but in the immediate term the council are committed to restoring this… area for the children and the young people of the area.”

Gardaí confirmed this week that they are “carrying out an investigation to identify the organiser(s) of this event”, and also investigating “any other breaches of criminal legislation which may have occurred”.

However, a spokesperson also said gardaí are not investigating breaches of public health regulations by those in attendance at the party.

With reporting from Christina Finn and Garreth MacNamee.