Top bosses of multinational firms in Ireland to meet Taoiseach in Davos this week

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in the Swiss town of Davos this week.

Varadkar will attend the forum for three days – Wednesday, Thursday and Friday – missing the first week of the Dáil’s return after the Christmas break.

The theme of this year’s meeting is ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’.

During his visit, the Taoiseach is expected to hold bilateral meetings with a number of political leaders, as well as senior executives from multinational companies with significant operations and employment in Ireland.

Varadkar is just one of nearly 400 government ministers and policymakers at the forum this year, with a further 600 CEOs also attending, along with some celebrities, including celebrity couple actor Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who is a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will not be in attendance this year.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are also not attending.

Like every year, much of the most significant activity in Davos will take place behind closed doors.

It is likely there could be particular interest in tech industry bosses at the event, given the recent job losses in the sector in Ireland.

On arrival, Varadkar will take part in an IDA event attended by senior representatives of more than 50 large employers, during which some informal bilaterals are likely to take place.

The Taoiseach will also meet separately with CEOs from multinational companies of significance to Ireland.

While there, the Taoiseach will present Ireland’s “enduring economic potential, stability and strengths, and set out the country’s contribution to cooperation in Europe and to protecting the rule of law in an uncertain world”, it is understood.

While the Taoiseach will be paying attention to what is happening with jobs and industry and what it means for Ireland, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath will also attend the forum for two days this week.

He will participate in a range of high level meetings and will participate in a panel discussion at the event titled: ‘Jobs Consortium: Towards a New Vision for the Future of Work’.

McGrath will also host a dinner with IDA client companies who are key investors in Ireland.

Speaking ahead of his trip, McGrath said the World Economic Forum provides a valuable opportunity for Ireland to engage with senior political and business leaders from across the world.

“I look forward to representing Ireland alongside the Taoiseach at this important gathering of economic leaders. I will devote a lot of my time at the Forum to meeting current and potential job-creators in Ireland, with a view to promoting the expansion of existing investments and the establishment of new ones.”