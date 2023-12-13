Taoiseach: 'Even the US is beginning to have second thoughts about what's unfolding in Gaza'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he believes Israel is “making a huge mistake” in relation to Gaza and Palestine, and noted that even the United States is having “second thoughts” about what is unfolding.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Taoiseach said he believes now is the time for sanctions to be taken in response to some of the activities of the Israeli state, particularly in the West Bank.

During Leaders’ Questions, the Taoiseach was asked by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns if it is now the position of the Irish government that multilateral trade sanctions should be imposed on Israel by the European Union (EU).

In response, the Taoiseach said because trade is an exclusive competence of the EU, any decisions made in relation to sanctions can only be made on the basis of unanimity among all member states. This he said, means it is effectively not possible to impose sanctions on Israel at an EU level.

He said however that he does believe the time has come for sanctions.

“We do believe that the time has come for sanctions to be taken with regards to activities, particularly in the West Bank,” the Taoiseach said.

“The Tánaiste has been liaising with a number of other member states in regard to this. One thing we want to do, and work is being done on this is to impose restrictions and travel bans, particularly on Israeli settlers – those who are causing huge difficulty for the Palestinian population in the West Bank.”

Earlier this week, the Tánaiste Micheál Martin said “very specific sanctions” could be applied to settlers on the West Bank who are “undermining any possibility of a contiguous two-state solution to the Middle East”.

When asked if Ireland could take measures nationally, such as travel bans on individuals, Martin said “we can, and we’re certainly very open to that”.

US involvement

The Taoiseach also said today that the situation in Gaza is “intolerable”.

He noted that over 18,000 people have been killed so far, many of them children.

He said the death toll is “shocking” and said the “relentless bombings and killing of innocent civilians must end”.

The Taoiseach added that he thinks the situation in Gaza is also a “disaster for Israel”.

“This will not bring them security. It won’t bring them peace and they are very quickly losing support and sympathy all around the world,” he said.

“Even their closest ally, the United States, I believe, is beginning to have second thoughts about what they’re seeing unfolding in Gaza. And that is a strategic disaster for Israel. In my view, they’re making a huge mistake.

“It’s not just about the humanitarian suffering that’s being imposed on people in Palestine. What the Israeli government is doing is jeopardising the long-term and medium-term security of Israeli people.”