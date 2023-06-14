Tara Mines manager 'can't say' how long lay-offs of 650 workers will last

THE GENERAL MANAGER of Tara Mines, which has temporarily laid off 650 workers, has said he cannot say for certain how long the loss of work will last.

General Manager Gunnar Nyström told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that the decision to lay off workers was due to the business facing “unsustainable losses”.

He attributed the losses to changes in the price of zinc and electricity coupled with inflation and operational issues.

The mine is to be placed “under care and maintenance” within the next four weeks.

A small number of employees will continue to work at the mine during this period in order to care for and maintain it.

The mine’s parent company, Sweden-based Boliden, confirmed yesterday that production and exploration at the mine, which is the largest zinc mine in Europe, would cease temporarily.

“The zinc market seems to be very volatile at the moment. We’re seeing price dropping. I can’t really say why that is and I can’t really foresee what’s going to be in in the future,” Nyström said on Morning Ireland.

On whether any other mines under the Boliden company would be affected, he said that “the decision that was made last night is purely Tara Mines alone”.

“That’s where we’re facing tremendous, unsustainable losses. To safeguard the future of Tara Mines, this is a necessity to stem the cash going out.”

He insisted that the decision is “temporary” but added that “the timeline on how temporary it is, I can’t say at the moment”.

“We’re going to keep monitoring the situation and continue to engage with everyone, the stakeholders, employees, suppliers, and keep everyone informed on what’s going on here on site going forward.”

Also speaking on Morning Ireland, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney described the situation as a “short-term crisis”.

“The company is adamant that the board of directors are 100% convinced that this is a forced temporary closure and won’t be a permanent closure, but of course, we have to work to make sure that that’s the case,” Coveney said.

“This is very, very unwelcome news, and it really came unexpectedly. I think it was very unexpected, even within the company for many people working in Tara Mines and so many others who are reliant on Tara Mines for their income and their employment,” he said.

“It’s not just the 650 people, there’s about 2,000 people in and around the Navan area that are linked to Tara Mines in one way or another. This is a big deal and I’m doing everything I can to make sure we’re as supportive as we can be.”

The minister said that he has sought more details from the company about how long the lay-offs may last.

“To be honest, I think the company simply doesn’t know for now. What they do know is that it’s going to take about a month or so to go through all of the procedures to shut down operations in the mine and to put it under care and maintenance.”

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys told The Journal yesterday that her department will be on standby to assist those affected by the temporary lay-offs.

“A dedicated team is being put in place and will be out on the ground with the company to provides information on income, redundancy entitlements and employment supports for their impacted employees,” said Humphreys.