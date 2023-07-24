Taskforce launched to expand the role of pharmacists and allow them to prescribe medicine

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has announced that he is setting up an Expert Taskforce to support the expansion of the role of pharmacists in Ireland.

The taskforce will examine how pharmacists can better serve patients and the wider health service and will initially consider options to enable pharmacists to extend prescriptions for a range of medicines and medical conditions where appropriate.

The taskforce will also advise on a comprehensive approach to facilitate pharmacist prescribing.

This will include, empowering pharmacists to assess and prescribe for common minor ailments within a community pharmacy setting and to use their expertise to operate as independent prescribers.

Minister Donnelly said these initiatives would make it easier and faster for patients to get the medication they need.

“Pharmacists are highly trained, valued healthcare professionals who already use their extensive training and expertise in medicines to help people every day,” he said.

“They were tremendous partners during the recent Covid pandemic and made a hugely positive contribution to our vaccination programme.”

“Empowering pharmacists to use their expertise to assess and treat certain ailments will help patients get the care they need sooner and closer to home – but the benefits go much further. It can help reduce demand on hospitals, walk-in clinics and GP practices.”

The government began examining proposals to allow pharmacists to assess and prescribe for common minor ailments in May, which the President of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) Dermot Twomey described as a “no brainer” that would help take pressure off of general practitioners.

“Ultimately what you’re trying to do is free up space within general practice,” Twomey said, adding that this could have a knock on effect in reducing admissions to emergency departments.

Reacting to today’s announcement the IPU said the taskforce’s establishment would allow for “a revolution in community care”.

The taskforce will be chaired by Dr Pat O’Mahony, and includes ten representatives from the HSE, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland, the Irish College of General Practitioners, as well as academic/training bodies.

The Taskforce has been asked to provide its first recommendations to the Minister as early as this October.

Dr O’Mahony stated:

“Pharmacists are highly trusted healthcare professionals, and in line with best practice on the safe and appropriate use of medicines, and the principles of Slaintecare, it is timely we now look urgently at how certain medicines can be made available directly to patients through the extensive network of community pharmacies.”