Tathony House landlord withdraws appeal against RTB mass eviction ruling

THE OWNER OF Tathony House in Dublin 8 has dropped an appeal against a ruling that deemed the mass eviction of the building’s tenants invalid.

After nearly 100 people living in the building were served eviction notices in October 2022, a months-long campaign began for them to stay in their homes.

They argued that their landlord’s decision violated the Tyrrelstown Amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act of 2016, which prevents property owners from evicting 10 or more units of their property, unless they would be caused “undue hardship” financially by allowing the tenants to stay.

When the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) ruled in July that the eviction was not lawful, the building’s owner, Ronan McDonnell, appealed the decision using the hardship clause.

The tribunal was to take place in three days, but tenants were informed this morning that McDonnell had withdrawn his appeal.

He still has the option to evict the tenants in batches of less than ten households. New eviction notices would have to be issued and the notice periods would restart.

Sam Boal Cllr Madeline Johnston and her husband James O'Toole who have been residents in Tathony House for 14 years Sam Boal

Tenant James O’Toole, who co-led the campaign to stop the evictions, said the residents are “delighted”.

McDonnell has the option to sell Tathony House to Dublin City Council and keep the tenants in situ but, according to tenants, when the council continuously tried to make contact with him, he didn’t respond. Now O’Toole hopes he will reconsider engaging with them.

“Now is the time for him to contact DCC and allow Tathony House to become much needed social housing,” he said.

McDonnell did not respond to a request for comment from The Journal.

O’Toole’s partner, People Before Profit Cllr Madeleine Johansson, said today’s news is “a huge relief”.

Some of those who moved out of the building pending the RTB’s ruling have had to relocate to places like Meath and Dundalk as they were unable to find a home in Dublin.

Remaining tenants include a lone parent and healthcare worker, as well as a man receiving ongoing treatment for cancer nearby.