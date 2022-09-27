Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 27 September 2022
Advertisement

Tax bands: Here’s how they’re changing following the budget announcement

The income tax standard rate cut off has been increased to €40,000.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM
13 minutes ago 1,934 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5877467
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe announced changes to Ireland’s income tax bands as part Budget 2023 today in an income tax package worth €1.1 billion.

The changes will see the income tax standard rate cut off point rising from €36,800 to €40,000 for single people with proportionate increases for married couples and civil partners.

This will see the rate rise from €45,800 to €49,000 for married couples in a one-income household.

This entry point increase will amount to €640 for most PAYE workers.

Personal tax credit, employee credit and Earned Income Credit are all set to rise by €75 while the Home Carer Tax Credit increased by €100 to €1,700.

The second Universal Social Charge rate band (2%) has been increased by €1,625 to €22,920 to exclude minimum wage workers. This is in line with the 80-cent-per-hour increase in the national minimum wage which was recently agreed by the Government.

Donohoe said this would ensure that full-time workers on the minimum wage will remain outside the top rates of USC.

The finance minister also extended by one year the concession that applies to those who have a medical card and earn less than €60,000 a year so that those individuals pay a reduced rate of USC.

Donohoe also said the government will further assess introducing a third rate of income tax.

The Fine Gael minister said the Tax Strategy Group had examined the impact of introducing a third rate and further analysis of its report will take place immediately and conclude before next year’s Summer Economic Statement is completed.

Related Read

27.09.22 Will Budget 2023 make any difference to you? We want to hear your stories

“Were the government to opt for the introduction of a third rate of income tax, it would required considerable change to the system in both the Revenue Commissioners and payroll providers; changes that will need significant lead time to implement,” Donohoe said.

“We are advised this could be done for January 2024.

“As a result, my department will engage with the Revenue Commissioner on the necessary preparatory work, in advance of a policy decision being made by government.”

Find out exactly how all of the changes will affect you by using the button below.

Budget 2023 Calculator

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie