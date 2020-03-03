Radio presenter Neil Prendeville named on latest tax defaulters' list from Revenue

RADIO PRESENTER ON Cork’s RedFM, Neil Prendeville, has been listed on Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters for 2019.

Prendeville, who hosts a daily morning show on the local Cork radio station, is listed as owing €541,636 in a combination of taxes, interest and penalties.

Ahead of the publication of the list of tax defaulters by Revenue, the presenter read out a statement on his morning show saying he did not deliberately fail to pay his taxes.

He told listeners that he had not deliberately failed to pay tax and had issued High Court proceedings against his former accountants, which were settled.

Prendeville said he is tax compliant, and the issue has been fully resolved.

The Revenue list cites “under-declaration of income tax” in the document which names all companies and individuals found to have underpaid or under-declared the appropriate amount of tax.

Sherwood Investments Ltd., of Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, which is the previous owners of Fitzpatrick’s Restaurant in the town is listed as owing €10.9 million to Revenue.

Limerick-based Galtee Fuels Ltd, which has since been liquidated, owes €2.1 million to Revenue for the under-declaration of €2.1 million in corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC, VAT and Solid Fuel Carbon Tax.