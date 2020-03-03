This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Radio presenter Neil Prendeville named on latest tax defaulters' list from Revenue

The Cork-based radio presenter made a statement on his morning radio programme today.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 3 Mar 2020, 5:15 PM
20 minutes ago 5,061 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5031296
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland
Image: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

RADIO PRESENTER ON Cork’s RedFM, Neil Prendeville, has been listed on Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters for 2019.

Prendeville, who hosts a daily morning show on the local Cork radio station, is listed as owing €541,636 in a combination of taxes, interest and penalties. 

Ahead of the publication of the list of tax defaulters by Revenue, the presenter read out a statement on his morning show saying he did not deliberately fail to pay his taxes. 

He told listeners that he had not deliberately failed to pay tax and had issued High Court proceedings against his former accountants, which were settled.

Prendeville said he is tax compliant, and the issue has been fully resolved.

The Revenue list cites “under-declaration of income tax” in the document which names all companies and individuals found to have underpaid or under-declared the appropriate amount of tax. 

Sherwood Investments Ltd., of Rockmarshall, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, which is the previous owners of Fitzpatrick’s Restaurant in the town is listed as owing €10.9 million to Revenue. 

Limerick-based Galtee Fuels Ltd, which has since been liquidated, owes €2.1 million to Revenue for the under-declaration of €2.1 million in corporation tax, PAYE, PRSI, USC, VAT and Solid Fuel Carbon Tax. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

