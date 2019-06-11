This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
€21.1 million owed by tax defaulters in the first three months of the year

Two cases involved sums of over €1 million.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 9:22 PM
24 minutes ago 3,112 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4678330
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE LATEST FIGURES from Revenue show that €21.1 million was the total owed by tax defaulters in the first three months of 2019. 

Of the 62 cases published by Revenue today, 16 settlements involved tax bills larger than €100,000. Four exceeded €500,000, while two exceeded €1 million. 

Today’s figures relate to Revenue investigations up to 31 March. 

Settlements determined by the courts saw over €392,000 paid to Revenue, while fines and other penalties totalled €518,000. 

One of the biggest settlements published today came from medical equipment company Eurosurgical Ltd, which was charged with paying over €12 million in taxes, interest and penalties.

However, almost €11 million was unpaid as of 31 March. 

In seventeen cases the settlement had not been fully paid and as of 31 March over €14 million remained unpaid, according to Revenue. 

Lurganmore, which is involved in property development, was ordered to pay over €2.2 million. Of this, €1.4 million came from tax, with the rest from penalties and interest. 

Fines and penalties

Today’s figures show that, in terms of court-imposed fines, 113 were because of failures to file a tax return or remit tax and a failure to produce records, as well as the delivery of an incorrect tax return. 

In over 20 cases, reasons for court-imposed fines included oil laundering and the illegal sales of cigarettes. 

Court also imposed fines of between €2,500 and €3,000 in four cases which saw Revenue officers being obstructed in their investigations. 

The full details can be read on the Revenue website

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

