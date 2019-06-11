€21.1 million owed by tax defaulters in the first three months of the year

THE LATEST FIGURES from Revenue show that €21.1 million was the total owed by tax defaulters in the first three months of 2019.

Of the 62 cases published by Revenue today, 16 settlements involved tax bills larger than €100,000. Four exceeded €500,000, while two exceeded €1 million.

Today’s figures relate to Revenue investigations up to 31 March.

Settlements determined by the courts saw over €392,000 paid to Revenue, while fines and other penalties totalled €518,000.

One of the biggest settlements published today came from medical equipment company Eurosurgical Ltd, which was charged with paying over €12 million in taxes, interest and penalties.

However, almost €11 million was unpaid as of 31 March.

In seventeen cases the settlement had not been fully paid and as of 31 March over €14 million remained unpaid, according to Revenue.

Lurganmore, which is involved in property development, was ordered to pay over €2.2 million. Of this, €1.4 million came from tax, with the rest from penalties and interest.

Fines and penalties

Today’s figures show that, in terms of court-imposed fines, 113 were because of failures to file a tax return or remit tax and a failure to produce records, as well as the delivery of an incorrect tax return.

In over 20 cases, reasons for court-imposed fines included oil laundering and the illegal sales of cigarettes.

Court also imposed fines of between €2,500 and €3,000 in four cases which saw Revenue officers being obstructed in their investigations.

The full details can be read on the Revenue website.