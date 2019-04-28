This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí probe racist attack on Dublin taxi driver after video of assault goes viral

The video has been viewed thousands of times in the last 24 hours.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 2:56 PM
31 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4610111
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault on a taxi driver which happened on Easter Sunday night. 

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The passenger can be heard shouting racial slurs at the driver before he attacks him physically. 

The video has been viewed thousands of times in the last 24 hours. 

Derek Devoy, a taxi driver who founded a suicide prevention service run by drivers, said he has been in contact with the passenger in the video and that the man intends on handing himself in to gardaí. 

He said: “I have just spoken to the passenger in this video who contacted me direct and I’m on my way to Dublin to pick him up and take him to make a full statement to the Gardai. He has said that he is deeply sorry for what he has done and wants to hand himself in. I will not be disclosing his details for obvious reasons.”

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating the incident. 

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Clontarf are investigation an incident of assault that occurred on the 21 April on the Malahide Road, Donnycarney, at approximately 10pm.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

