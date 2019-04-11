Gardaí clarify that taxi driver who sexually assaulted 3 women has had licence revoked

GARDAÍ HAVE CLARIFIED that a taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women has had his licence revoked.

Mansoor Uddin (41), a married father of three, sexually assaulted two of the women on the same night after demanding that one of them get out of his taxi when he saw her trying to get a photo of his identification.

As part of his bail conditions yesterday it was reported that the judge said that a female passenger is not permitted to be a front seat passenger in Uddin’s taxi.

Gardaí today issued a clarifying statement, saying that after Uddin’s guilty plea in February his taxi licence was revoked.

“In February of this year (2019) a male taxi driver pleaded guilty and was convicted in the Criminal Courts of Justice on three charges of sexual assaults. This case was remanded for sentencing on 9 April,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Following the conviction, Garda Sergeant Aoife Cronin, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) formally Blackrock Garda Station immediately referred the matter to the Garda Superintendent Carriage Office, Dublin Region.

On the 28 February 2019 the Small Public Service Vehicle Licence was revoked with immediate effect for this male driver.

Uddin, of Castleway, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin, had pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to sexual assault on 30 January 2016 and two sexual assaults on 16 February 2016.

Earlier

Earlier, after the initial reporting of Uddin’s bail conditions, Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the fact that a taxi driver who sexually assaulted three young women was still allowed to drive a taxi and carry passengers is “outrageous”.

Speaking under privilege in the Dáil, Ó Laoghaire noted the bail conditions set and said:

“Incredibly, this man is still entitled to drive a taxi, and carry passengers, including women. This is outrageous.

How can any women feel safe in a taxi, no matter where they are seated, that is being driven by a man who has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault? What mother or father would not be worried that this man could collect their daughters tonight in a taxi?

“It is unsafe, it is absolutely wrong and our legislation should not allow it.”

Ó Laoghaire asked Tánaiste Simon Coveney what the government is going to do to “ensure that people who are guilty of sexual offences and these specific types of offences are nowhere near taxis and in a position to collect people?”.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl warned that the case was still before the courts and to “tread warily” with what was being said.

Responding to Ó Laoghaire, Coveney said that the government is committed to preventing and addressing sexual abuse and gender-based violence.

As a father of three daughters, I have to say that it is important that parents and young people can have faith that when they get into a taxi they are safe.

Ó Laoghaire then pressed Coveney on whether he is confident that the Taxi Regulation Act 2013 ensures that people who are guilty of sexual offences are not entitled to drive taxis.

Coveney responded by saying “we need to be careful what we say, regardless of what is written in newspapers or what has been in the media, whether it is social media or mainstream media”.

“We have to stand over what we say in this House ourselves because we should set the standard on cases such as this,” he said.

However, he went on to say:

“The issue the Deputy is referring to is a serious issue and of course legislation should be tested and, if necessary, changed to ensure that people who are travelling in taxis are protected appropriately and that people who are given a licence to drive taxis are appropriately vetted to make sure that women or men who are travelling in taxis are given the appropriate legal protections that they deserve.”

In court yesterday, Judge Sinéad Ní Chulacháin adjourned the case to 8 May, next, for sentence and remanded Uddin on continuing bail.

With reporting by Sonya McLean and Cormac Fitzgerald

