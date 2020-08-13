Annual TaxSaver tickets extended by six months due to Covid-19 travel restrictions

COMMUTERS WHO HOLD an annual TaxSaver travel ticket will have it extended for six months due to the travel restrictions imposed over the last number of months as a result of Covid-19.

The extension will apply to customers who hold an annual TaxSaver ticket for public transport services provided by Dublin Bus, Luas, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann and Go Ahead Ireland.

The National Transport Authority said the extension gives customers back the portion of the ticket that they could not use as a result of the Government’s Covid-related travel restrictions, recognising the changes in travel and work that have come about since.

The measure applies to all customers whose tickets were valid on 1 April.

Any customer whose ticket expires, and who has not already requested a refund, will automatically be provided with a new ticket on their existing Leap card, which extends validity for six months from the date of expiry of their original ticket.

Where the customer wishes to receive a refund rather than avail of the extension, it is still open to them to make such a request via their employer under existing terms and conditions.

These measures do not apply to customers of commercial bus operators who are making their own arrangements.

Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd had been calling for a review of the TaxSaver ticket process in light of the drop off in people travel to and from work every day.

“Under the TaxSaver ticket scheme, monthly tickets cover the user for travel seven days a week. It seems grossly unfair that people who are only working three days a week in the office should have to pay full whack for their reduced travel,” he said.

“I began raising concerns with the National Transport Authority on this matter back in April when I called for refunds on all pre-paid tickets and asked for clarity on flexible ticketing to reflect the necessary home working that came with lockdown,” he added.