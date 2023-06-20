Taylor Swift to bring her Eras tour to Dublin's Aviva stadium next June

AMERICAN SINGER-SONGWRITER Taylor Swift will play two nights in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium next year as part of her Eras tour.

Swift posted a list of international dates for the tour on Twitter this afternoon.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

The Love Story singer will play in Dublin on 28 and 29 June, 2024.

Registration for ticket purchase codes can be done on the Ticketmaster Ireland website. Registration closes at 23:59 on 23 June, this Friday.

The Eras tour is the first time Swift has played concerts since 2018. Her Lover Fest tour, to promote her 2019 album Lover, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour is a homage to Swift’s entire musical career, from her early days as a teenage country artist to her more recent work.

Since the release of Lover, Swift has released five albums – two surprise albums, Folklore and Evermore, a third album of new songs, Midnights, and re-recordings of two of her earlier albums, Fearless and Red.

Swift is re-recording her first six albums following a dispute over ownership of her master recordings with her former record label. The re-recorded albums, known as ‘Taylor’s Version’, include several songs written for those albums but not included on the final tracklist.

The Eras tour has seen Swift perform these ‘vault’ songs, and the tracks from Folklore, Evermore and Midnights, live for the first time.

The third instalment of Swift’s re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), will be released on 7 July.

The Eras tour made headlines unexpectedly when Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation faced heavy criticism over their handling of ticket sales for the US leg of the tour.

Some 3.5 million people registered for Ticketmaster’s pre-sale programme, causing the site to crash.

Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which merged in 2010, faced accusations of holding a monopoly.

Following investigations in several states, the US Department of Justice opened a federal probe into the companies. The Senate Judiciary Committee also examined the merger and ticketing controversy via a hearing, where Ticketmaster representatives faced blistering criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.