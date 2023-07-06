Gardaí warn Taylor Swift fans to be aware of unregulated vendors selling Eras tour tickets

GARDAI HAVE WARNED Irish Taylor Swift fans to be aware of scams and fraudsters ahead of the sale of tickets for the singer’s Dublin shows.

Fans have been receiving access codes this week which will enable them to try and purchase tickets for Swift’s Eras tour concerts in the Aviva Stadium next year.

Those wishing to get tickets had to register in advance for the codes, with an email address which must be linked to a Ticketmaster account. Not everyone who registered will receive an access code.

Swift is playing three nights at the Aviva Stadium next year, on Friday 28 June, Saturday 29 June and Sunday 30 June.

Tickets will go on sale on 20 July, and they will be released at different times for the three shows: 11am for the Friday concert, 1pm for the Saturday show and 3pm for the Sunday gig.

A Garda spokesperson told The Journal: “An Garda Síochána advises consumers to exercise caution when considering buying any goods online, particularly through unregulated online market places not hosted in this jurisdiction.

“The sale of tickets in advance of any event is a commercial activity for the host organisation and the sale of tickets may involve third parties.

“Paying in advance, prior to the handover of goods in an online sale can bring associated risks.”

Advice on avoiding fraud on the Garda website also states that “if you are not sure whether you are a victim of fraud it is better to err on the side of caution and report the matter to your local Garda Station and/or financial institution if relevant without delay.”

If a person believes money has been fraudulently taken out of their bank account, they should contact their bank in the first instance to find out who made the withdrawal. If it appears that a crime has been committed, the bank account owner should contact the gardaí immediately.

Swift announced 14 additional shows, including a third Dublin date, for the European leg of the Eras tour yesterday.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

The tour marks the first time Swift has performed in concert since 2018. Since her last tour, she has released four brand-new albums, as well as re-recordings of two of her older records.

A third re-recorded album is coming out tomorrow.