Taylor Swift makes Grammy history by becoming first person to win Album of the Year four times

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS made Grammy history by becoming the first person to win album of the year four times.

The 34-year-old US megastar secured the top gong of the night with her tenth studio album, Midnights, after announcing she would be releasing a new album titled The Tortured Poets Department, on 19 April.

The 66th annual ceremony saw female musicians dominate in the major categories at the event, with US singer Billie Eilish taking home song of the year for her Barbie hit What Was I Made For?, and pop star Miley Cyrus landed record of the year for her viral summer sensation Flowers.

Canadian singer Celine Dion, 55, made a surprise appearance at the show to present album of the year to Swift, after annoucind in 2022 that she has the rare neurological condition Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

A visibly shocked Swift previously won the award for album Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and most recently for Folklore in 2020.

The singer-songwriter praised her friend and long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff as a “once in a generation” producer and her fellow nominee Lana Del Rey as a “legacy artist” and a “legend in her prime right now” after bringing them on stage with her.

“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot-listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” Swift said.

“For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy,” she said.

“It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much – mind blown”.

The pop megastar was previously the first and only female solo artist to win the award three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

Swift also made waves earlier in the ceremony after she announced she would be releasing a new album while picking up the gong for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

The historic win tops off a major 12 months for the artist after she embarked on the highest-grossing tour of all time, was also named Time’s Person of the Year, re-released her blockbuster album 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and kept the gossip industry afloat with her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Elsewhere during the show, Eilish used her award speech for song of the year to praise Barbie director Greta Gerwig for creating the “best movie of the year”, with her hit song featuring in its end credits.

Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also took home the best song written for visual media for the same track, with Eilish saying she is “just in awe” and “grateful every second of my life” for the recognition they have received over the years.

Billie Eilish, left, and Finneas pose in the press room with their awards Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Eilish also performed the track during the ceremony dressed as the 1965 Barbie Poodle Parade doll, donning black sunglasses and a pink head scarf, while O’Connell played the piano.

The ceremony saw Miley Cyrus collect the record of the year prize, hailing it as “amazing” before adding: “But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.

“Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular.”

It followed Cyrus securing her first-ever Grammy award earlier in the night when she won best pop solo performance for the song, which she performed during the show.

US singer SZA picked up three awards after being the most nominated artist of the night with nine nods.

The 34-year-old won best R&B song for Snooze, best progressive R&B album for SOS and the best pop duo prize with Phoebe Bridgers for their track Ghost In The Machine.

The artist also delivered a theatrical performance of her hit songs Snooze and Kill Bill during the ceremony.

Victoria Monet, 34, became emotional after she was declared the winner of best new artist, saying during her speech: “I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example.”

Among the other notable performances of the night was Joni Mitchell singing at the award show for the first time at the age of 80.

The Canadian-American singer-songwriter delivered an emotional rendition of Both Sides Now from an armchair alongside Brandi Carlile on the guitar after she won in the best folk category for her 2023 live album, Joni Mitchell At Newport (Live).

Joni Mitchell, left, and Brandi Carlile perform Both Sides Now during the 66th annual Grammy Awards Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

US singer Tracy Chapman, 59, also stunned the audience with a rendition of her hit song Fast Car, which she performed with US country singer Luke Combs, whose cover of the track went viral last year.

US singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder led an emotional in-memoriam segment, duetting For Once In My Life alongside a video of the late Tony Bennett, who appeared on-screen.

Wonder said: “What’s amazing, I was able to sing the song with someone I’ve admired for so long – his love for art, his love for peace, his love for unity, his love for civil rights. Tony, I’m going to miss you forever.”

Other artists remembered included Shane MacGowan, Harry Belafonte, Jimmy Buffett, Burt Bacharach and Andy Rourke, while an emotional Annie Lennox sang Nothing Compares 2 U in memory of Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.