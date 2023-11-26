Katie Taylor avenges defeat to Chantelle Cameron to become two-weight undisputed champion

SHE’S DONE IT again.

Katie Taylor dug into the reserves of her soul once more and she’s now a two-weight undisputed champion of the world.

With the latest extension to the Bray woman’s already extraordinary legacy, Taylor avenged her first and only professional defeat to England’s Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena, Dublin.

It was — yet again — a fight for the ages, but it was the 37-year-old Taylor who turned back time to earn a majority decision and relieve Cameron of her rule of the light-welterweight (140lb) division, adding those titles to her already complete collection down at lightweight.

After 10 rounds of violence, Taylor’s hand was raised on judges’ scores of 98-92, 96-94 and 95-95. Somehow, the venue remains intact despite the scenes of jubilation which followed.

This Taylor glory felt like a departure from the norm: for the first time in the 20-odd years for which we’ve known her, a Taylor victory beforehand seemed borderline unthinkable.

The Irish icon had entered her fight with Amanda Serrano 18 months ago as the betting outsider, sure, but only by a sliver. Tonight, she was a far heavier underdog against the naturally larger champion, mostly because there was a sense that we’d already seen this movie.

Taylor took a match to that script.

The public buy-in to this event felt slow until around Wednesday but the atmosphere on the night itself was never in question.

Everything about this event eclipsed Taylor and Cameron’s first run-in.

There was almost an urgency with which 8,000 people made noise, each of them aware of these being the highest stakes possible: not only a portion of Taylor’s legacy but possibly even the preservation of her career.

It had irked Cameron that the challenger had walked to the ring second last time out but there was no debate this time: Taylor duly emerged first to a Christian pop song, ‘Raise a Hallelujiah’ by Bethel Music.

She had denied the possibility that her protracted introduction in May might have caused her costly flat start but there was no arseing around tonight. Taylor made a beeline for the office, no coffee stops.

Brilliantly, Cameron played up to her role as an outlaw when she followed to the theme tune from ‘The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.’

That bled into a dance song which was all but drowned out by the frothing crowd, who combined to boo and ‘Olé Olé’ until it was indiscernible.

Cameron had promised to tear into Taylor from the off and, as soon as the first bell sounded, she looked to lead the dance. In her eagerness, though, she swallowed two tidy Taylor counters. To some degree, that set a tone that had been mostly absent when they first met.

Taylor, whose slow start in that original bout had proven so costly, found herself mostly on the backfoot during the opener but boxed smartly, sharply.

So too did Cameron, who caught Taylor on her retreat from a couple of exchanges. It was a coin-flip round two-minute entry to kick things off.

Taylor was more aggressive in the second, clipping Cameron with a picturesque left hook of old. Cameron, again, found success from closer range but a thrilling final 10 seconds was probably pipped by the home fighter, whose fans had become so feral that neither boxer heard the bell.

Taylor poured it on Cameron to start to third, by which point the Englishwoman’s nose and forehead were beginning to mark up.

Cameron answered with a thudding combination which forced Taylor back towards her own corner. Her advancement, though, was halted in a clinch from which Cameron emerged with a nasty looking cut, albeit one positioned a safe distance above her left brow.

Plainly annoyed by that sight of crimson, the champion came out for the fourth with the bit between her teeth and shaded the first minute. Taylor, though, had the final word with a couple of semi-successful combos upstairs and a stinging, straight right hand to the jaw which pointed Cameron in the direction of her own corner at the bell.

Taylor did a far better job this time around of smothering Cameron in close exchanges and limiting the more powerful woman’s work in so far as was possible.

The fifth round consisted mostly of that kind of mitigative work, albeit Cameron probably took it on aggression alone.

At the halfway mark, 3-2 to either woman would have been a reasonable outlook.

Cameron opened the sixth with a couple of right uppercuts through Taylor’s guard in a clinch, punctuating them with a rasping right hook to the rib cage.

Taylor’s response wasn’t quite so convincing this time, Cameron safely deflecting a couple of flurries and making the home fighter look slightly ragged.

Thirty-five seconds into the seventh, Taylor pinged Cameron with a right hook over the top only for Cameron to reply with something even more forceful.

Taylor, her braids becoming undone and her own forehead slightly bloodied, was beginning to sport the look of a boxer who was beginning to lose their composure under immense physical pressure. She was quick to disabuse anyone of that notion, though: she reloaded and unleashed a couple of sore combinations which forced Cameron to backtrack, lifting 8,000 bums out of seats.

Remarkably, Taylor had probably swung the round in her favour.

Advertisement

Cameron certainly won the eighth: for the first time, her relentless attacks had Taylor in a spot of bother; the Bray woman’s legs beginning to give out beneath her. Smelling blood, Cameron dished it out.

Sensing doom, Taylor bit back, dropping the round but again finding the kind of guttural riposte that warned Cameron — and any remaining doubters — that this wasn’t going to be taken away from her.

Taylor has a remarkable knack for walking off such troubling rounds and she was duly steadier in the ninth. It was a razor-tight entry and relatively quiet, but Taylor nicked it.

And so it was onto the 10th, which proved looser and louder than the rest.

With the fight’s destiny still seemingly up in the air, Taylor and Cameron waged war at centre-ring. The heavier-handed Cameron landed the more affecting work but Taylor again produced something inhuman as the curtain was lowered on a phenomenal contest.

At the final bell, Taylor’s trainer Ross Enamait bounded in from the red corner to meet his boxer, positively jubilant.

Certainly, the Irish crowd felt that Taylor had done enough, but Cameron’s corner seemed equally confident that the titles were coming home to Northampton.

However, when MC David Diamante relayed the judges’ scores to the 3Arena and uttered those three magic words — “and the NEW” — Cameron applauded while Taylor produced celebrations which eclipsed even those at Madison Square Garden in 2021.

***

The crowd had been warmed up plenty before the light-welterweight and lightweight queens heightened the energy around the 3Arena to a kind of maniacal state for their late-night showpiece.

The early going saw the first of two Irish derbies end in the blink of an eye, Galway’s John Cooney (Now 10-0, 3KOs) ridding Dublin’s Liam Gaynor (10-5) of his senses in the first round and draping the Celtic super-featherweight title around his waist.

Then came the turn of Tokyo Olympian Emmet Brennan of Dublin (now 2-0, 1KO), who in just his second pro bout relieved Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey (5-1-1, 1KO) of his Celtic light-heavyweight scrap in the last of their eight scheduled rounds.

The 32-year-old Brennan and Morrissey, 29, stole the freely streamed early portion of the show, earning plenty of new followers from the UK if the online feedback was anything to go by.

The lateness of Brennan’s explosive late victory was remarkable considering he’s spent the majority of his life boxing over the three-round amateur distance. He’ll almost certainly get more business from Eddie Hearn and Matchroom — and Morrissey deserves the same.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Brennan (R) loads up on Morrissey. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Then came a couple of bouts without obvious Irish interest, albeit popular Australian Olympian Skye Nicolson (now 9-0, 1KO), who earned her first career stoppage against Swedish fringe contender Lucy Wildheart in a featherweight scrap, had first cousins from Skerries in attendance.

A bout beforehand, talented Mancunian super-feather Zelfa Barrett (now 30-2, 16KOs), who will be remembered by some readers for a Covid-times victory over Eric Donovan, laboured to a points win over tough Romanian Costin Ion (10-5-2, 5KOs).

The introduction of Dublin heavy Thomas Carty felt like a mercy. With the arena three quarters full, an adrenaline shot came in the form of Carty’s emergence to ‘Grace’, which got Irish blood flowing. So too did Carty’s eighth-round stoppage of English opponent Dan Carber (5-2, 1KO), with the hometown ‘Bomber’ improving his record to 7-0(6KOs)).

That’s twice, now, that Carty has nearly relieved the 3Arena of its roof, and the 28-year-old is building a significant profile both in his hometown and across the country.

The same can be said of Limerick’s Paddy Donovan (now 12-0, 9KOs), who passed a legitimate test of his lofty aspirations in truly spectacular fashion.

The Andy Lee-trained welter was picture-perfect while dispatching highly regarded Englishman Danny Ball (13-2, 6KOs) in just four rounds, wowing a near capacity audience with a huge left-hook knockdown and finishing the job in a blur of speed and spite.

This was a sensational performance by the 24-year-old ‘Real Deal’, who looks equipped to come good on the ring moniker chosen for him by his late friend, heavyweight standout Kevin Sheehy.

Donovan’s victory certainly excited both his promoter Eddie Hearn and coach Lee, the latter of whom implored Matchroom to start thinking about staging a world-title fight on Shannonside.

In the chief-support bout, Naas lightweight Gary Cully hauled his career off the coals, rebounding from his shock first career defeat at the same venue in May to take a split decision over England’s Reece Mould in what was the only bout of the evening to go the distance.

Cully, who parted company with Pete Taylor following that stoppage at the hands of Mexico’s Jose Felix and now trains under Joe McNally in Liverpool, got back on the horse with a careful performance which moved his professional record to 17-1, 10KOs.

Mould (18-2, 6KOs) had his moments but scarcely threatened Cully, whose win was forgettable but whose entrance was again befitting of a main-event fighter.

That one judge awarded the bout to Mould on a score of 97-93 was frankly unbelievable. Thankfully, two others who seemingly actually watched the fight saw it for Cully 97-93 and 96-94, both of which were fair shouts.

In his post-fight interview, Cully stressed to the crowd that Taylor was about to do exactly as he had, and right the wrongs of May.

It was difficult to believe him.

He was bang-on.

Written by Gavan Casey and posted on the42.ie