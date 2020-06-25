This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 25 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tayto Park gets greenlight for two intertwining steel rollercoasters

The two rollercoasters will cost an estimated €15 million and create 40 new jobs in the area.

By Adam Daly Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 6,001 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5132849
Image: Tayto Park
Image: Tayto Park

TAYTO PARK HAS announced plans to build two new steel intertwining rollercoasters in Ashbourne, Co Meath. 

The Boomerang and Suspended Coaster are due to begin construction next year with a completion date sometime in 2023. 

Founder of the crisps-inspired theme park, Raymond Coyle said the two rollercoasters will cost an estimated €15 million and create 40 new jobs in the area.

Last year, the park faced an uphill battle with local residents to secure planning permission to build a new attraction. 

Coaster 2021 was to be one metre lower than the park’s 32-metre high Cú Chulainn rollercoaster and be 972 metres in length. 

Four local residents put the breaks on it, however, after An Bord Pleanala agreed with them that the operation of the ride would be too noisy for nearby residential houses.

The appellants’ dwellings are located 430 metres to the north of the Tayto Park site and 480 metres to the north east of the theme park. 

In order to secure planning permission this time around, Tayto Park says it spent over €1.5 million on noise reduction methods for the new rollercoasters. 

“This is made up of multiple factors which included completely redesigning the coasters after the initial planning stages. Designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area.”

Some of the noise-reducing design features include:

  • three tunnels 
  • elaborate theming to absorb noise
  • underground sections
  • extensive planting of trees, shrubbery and foliage 
  • 6m high and 100m long sound barrier

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With the addition of these features, Tayto Park says it has been able to ensure there is only a 1db increase on the average noise emitted by the park at these houses. 

“This brings the average noise emitted by the park to a maximum of 50dB. This is the equivalent of a quiet office with people in it or moderate rainfall. A normal conversation is 60dB. This study was independently verified by experts in the institute of acoustics.”

Tayto Park previously announced that it will be reopening to the public this Monday. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie