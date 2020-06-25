Tayto Park gets greenlight for two intertwining steel rollercoasters

TAYTO PARK HAS announced plans to build two new steel intertwining rollercoasters in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The Boomerang and Suspended Coaster are due to begin construction next year with a completion date sometime in 2023.

Founder of the crisps-inspired theme park, Raymond Coyle said the two rollercoasters will cost an estimated €15 million and create 40 new jobs in the area.

Last year, the park faced an uphill battle with local residents to secure planning permission to build a new attraction.

Coaster 2021 was to be one metre lower than the park’s 32-metre high Cú Chulainn rollercoaster and be 972 metres in length.

Four local residents put the breaks on it, however, after An Bord Pleanala agreed with them that the operation of the ride would be too noisy for nearby residential houses.

The appellants’ dwellings are located 430 metres to the north of the Tayto Park site and 480 metres to the north east of the theme park.

In order to secure planning permission this time around, Tayto Park says it spent over €1.5 million on noise reduction methods for the new rollercoasters.

“This is made up of multiple factors which included completely redesigning the coasters after the initial planning stages. Designers reoriented the tracks to direct noise back into the park and away from housing in the area.”

Some of the noise-reducing design features include:

three tunnels

elaborate theming to absorb noise

underground sections

extensive planting of trees, shrubbery and foliage

6m high and 100m long sound barrier

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With the addition of these features, Tayto Park says it has been able to ensure there is only a 1db increase on the average noise emitted by the park at these houses.

“This brings the average noise emitted by the park to a maximum of 50dB. This is the equivalent of a quiet office with people in it or moderate rainfall. A normal conversation is 60dB. This study was independently verified by experts in the institute of acoustics.”

Tayto Park previously announced that it will be reopening to the public this Monday.