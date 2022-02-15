Tayto is ending its sponsorship of Tayto Park

TAYTO PARK IS set to be renamed in early 2023, as the title sponsorship from the Irish crisp company is set to end.

The park, which opened in 2010 in Meath, has had over five million visitors since it was established.

In a joint statement this afternoon, Tayto Snacks and Tayto Park announced that the title sponsorship of the park would expire at the end of 2022 and that a new name and identity would be in place from January 2023.

Founder of Tayto Park Raymond Coyle said that he was delighted to have partnered with an iconic Irish brand for the park, and that it helped to establish Tayto Park as one of the most popular tourist attractions in Ireland.

“We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years,” said founder Raymond Coyle.

“We now look forward to a new and exciting chapter for the park, with many new developments planned, including an investment of €30 million over the next 2 years.”

The Managing Director of Tayto Snacks, John O’Connor, said that the company was proud of the sponsorship of the park over the last decade.

Our sponsorship of the park during that time has helped us to further enhance the emotional connection Tayto has with Irish consumers by reinforcing the brand’s values around family and community in addition to continuing to foster the great affection they hold for Ireland’s most popular crisps and snacks brand since its creation over 65 years ago.

O’Connor thanked the management and staff of the park for the partnership, and said that he looked forward to future collaboration between the two companies.