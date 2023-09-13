TCDSU form blockade outside Book of Kells exhibition in protest of Trinity rent hikes

STUDENTS AND REPRESENTATIVES shut down the Book of Kells exhibition in Trinity College today as part of a protest against rent increases.

The popular tourist attraction, which brings in roughly €10 million in revenue for the university each year, was inaccessible to paying visitors after students formed a blockade at the entrance to the Old Library.

The university has once again risen college-owned accommodation rents by 2%, the maximum legal amount in the Rent Pressure Zone.

A small crowd of roughly thirty students from Trinity College Dublin Students’ Union (TCDSU) and other lobby groups occupied the tourist entrance to the library, holding signs stating “students, not cash cows” and “homes for all”.

Advertisement

Mairead Maguire Protestors blockade the Old Library entrance Mairead Maguire

Meeting protestors outside, Trinity’s Dean of Students asked for the group to disperse saying that engagement with College would better advance their cause. He offered to lobby on their behalf, if they moved away from the entrance.

However, the group stayed put, chanting slogans like “when renters rights are under attack, stand up, fight back”, and demanded that the university’s provost Prof Linda Doyle come outside.

Speaking at the protest, László Molnárfi, President of TCDSU, said: “The Dean of Students does not hold the power unequivocally to stop, reverse or change rent increases.

“The only way we will end the blockade is if the provost comes down herself and makes a commitment to the press that there will be a two-year rent freeze on all Trinity accommodation.”

In a statement to The Journal today, a spokesperson for Trinity College described the protest as “counter-productive”, but said the university is open to engaging with students to discuss future rent prices.

“This 2% increase was part of a three-year plan that will expire this year and will be subject to review. Utility charges for students have not been increased at all this year despite significant inflation pressure.

“Students have every right to protest peacefully and we are always willing to listen to their views and engage in dialogue.

“However, blocking the entrance to the Old Library of Trinity College Dublin, which holds the Book of Kells, is counter-productive. Income from the Book of Kells exhibition is vital for running the university and for providing services to students. “Actions like today’s blockade only worsen the situation for everyone.” The Old Library of Trinity College Dublin and @BookOfKellsTCD are currently not accessible to the public.

We will provide further updates as needed. All customers with prebooked tickets will be refunded in full.

We apologise for the disruption. pic.twitter.com/MdKbegfsn8 — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) September 13, 2023

The university apologised to tourists who paid for tickets but were unable to see the exhibition. Full refunds are to be given to affected ticket-holders. A small number of tourists watched the protest – some confused, some sympathetic, others angry. One man who had a ticket for the attraction said: “We’ve respectfully listened to you. “You’re free to speak and say whatever you want, but a lot of these people have paid money and come a long way and they would like to go in there.” Molnárfi told him to get a refund from the university. Some student onlookers shared the frustration of protestors, with one telling The Journal that the continuous rent increases are “prohibitive” for students. “It only makes education available to a certain amount of people,” he said. “I don’t begrudge that Trinity do really focus on the tourist side of things and I know it’s a massive revenue stream, but also there are other priorities when it comes to student welfare.” He said that Trinity should not price its accommodation at the market rate, but rather have it be a more affordable option for students.