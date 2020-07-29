This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Maternity leave is a human right': TD calls for parental leave for TDs

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns says it is ‘incredible’ that it does not already exist.

By Press Association Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 7:26 PM
35 minutes ago 4,309 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5163276
Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns.
Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns.
Cork South-West TD Holly Cairns.

A TD HAS called on the government to give maternity and paternity leave to TDs, senators and councillors.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the lack of maternity leave in particular for female politicians is leading to a gender imbalance.

Cairns said a bill was put forward in 2017 to provide for maternity leave for sitting female county councillors but it has since lapsed.

“Incredibly this does not already exist. When I tell people this, they literally don’t believe me,” she said.

“Maternity leave is not a perk and it is not a pay rise. It is a human right. Female-dominated industries are often the undervalued and underpaid ones.”

We have to ask, if there were more women at the decision-making table, would this be the case? If there were maternity provisions for female politicians, would there be more of them at the decision-making tables?

“There are 36 women TDs here out of a total of 124. It is an absolute disgrace.”

Tweet by @Holly Cairns TD Source: Holly Cairns TD/Twitter

The Cork South-West TD said the Taoiseach’s Fianna Fáil party returned a total of five women TDs out of 37.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We can’t scratch our heads after every election and say – I wonder why we haven’t achieved greater equality when there is a glaringly obvious barrier for women.”

She called on Micheál Martin to introduce maternity and paternity leave for TDs, councillors and senators.

The Taoiseach replied: “I think that is a fair point. It should be provided – it is in other jurisdictions. I will follow up with you and keep in touch with you in relation to that.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie