Over the line: Here is a complete list of all the TDs elected so far

THE VOTING IS over and the ballots are being counted – the first TDs are gradually being elected around the country.
The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats derived from 39 constituencies.
Here’s a list of all the new TDs who have made it over the line so far:
Cork South-Central
Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count
Dublin Bay South
Eamon Ryan (Green Party) elected on the first count
Dublin Mid-West
Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count
Dublin West
Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count
Kildare South
Seán Ó Fearghaíl (Fianna Fáil) Ceann Comhairle automatically returned to the Dáil
Meath West
Johnny Guirke (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count
Wexford
Johnny Mythen (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count
