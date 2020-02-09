Over the line: Here is a complete list of all the TDs elected so far

THE VOTING IS over and the ballots are being counted – the first TDs are gradually being elected around the country.

The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats derived from 39 constituencies.

Here’s a list of all the new TDs who have made it over the line so far:

Cork South-Central

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Dublin Bay South

Eamon Ryan (Green Party) elected on the first count

Dublin Mid-West

Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Dublin West

Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Kildare South

Seán Ó Fearghaíl (Fianna Fáil) Ceann Comhairle automatically returned to the Dáil

Meath West

Johnny Guirke (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Wexford

Johnny Mythen (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count