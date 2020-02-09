This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over the line: Here is a complete list of all the TDs elected so far

There are 160 seats to be filled in 39 constituencies.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 24,662 Views 16 Comments
THE VOTING IS over and the ballots are being counted – the first TDs are gradually being elected around the country. 

The 33rd Dáil will have 160 seats derived from 39 constituencies.

Full results in our Election Centre

Here’s a list of all the new TDs who have made it over the line so far: 

Cork South-Central 

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count 

donnchadh

Dublin Bay South

Eamon Ryan (Green Party) elected on the first count 

eamon

Dublin Mid-West 

Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count 

eoin o broin

Dublin West 

Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count 

paul

Kildare South 

Seán Ó Fearghaíl (Fianna Fáil) Ceann Comhairle automatically returned to the Dáil

sean o ferg

Meath West 

Johnny Guirke (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

elected

Wexford

Johnny Mythen (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

johnny

