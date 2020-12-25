#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Friday 25 December 2020
Advertisement

TDs and Senators rack up over €2,000 in arrears at Dáil bar and restaurant

Figures obtained by TheJournal.ie show how much was owed by Dáil staff last month.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 25 Dec 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,869 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5299570
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO

TDS, SENATORS AND Oireachtas staff had cumulative arrears of over €2,000 at the Dáil bar and restaurant by the end of November, figures obtained by TheJournal.ie show.

Data released under the Freedom of Information Act shows that a total of €2,336.05 was outstanding in the Dáil’s restaurant and bar by the end of last month.

There are two bars in Leinster House – one that is open to visitors and one that is only for use by TDs and senators.

There are also a members’ restaurant in Leinster House, where members of the both Houses can dine, and where visitors can be invited. There is also a cafeteria, which is open to all. Food is also available in the bars.

According to the figures, ten TDs, six Senators and five Oireachtas staff members owed €1,840.90 between them at the Dáil restaurant by the end November.

A further €495.15 was outstanding in the Dáil bar at the end of last month, owed by ten TDs and four senators.

It was not clear whether the same TDs and Senators had outstanding tabs in both the restaurant and bar.

Both bars were closed when Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in the spring, but the private Dáil Members’ Bar re-opened on 6 July, a week after pubs serving ‘substantial meals’ were permitted to begin trading again.

However, the public visitors’ bar remained closed because it is not able to serve substantial meals.

In 2018, the Oireachtas introduced a policy whereby politicians who don’t pay their tab in the Dáil bar and restaurant for two months have it automatically taken from their salary.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

An Oireachtas spokeswoman said the figures provided represent a permitted credit which has yet to be automatically deducted from TDs or Senators. The debts are due to be paid by January 2021.

The spokeswoman added that no former members who left office following the Dáil and Seanad elections have outstanding balances to the restaurant or bar.

Contains reporting by Sean Murray.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie