Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Poll: Do you prefer tea or coffee?

It’s International Coffee Day.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago 8,183 Views 32 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/igra.design
Image: Shutterstock/igra.design

TODAY IS INTERNATIONAL Coffee Day, something you may or may not have been aware of.

This year, the International Coffee Organization is working to highlight the plight of coffee farmers and the threat they are facing to their livelihoods.

“While the price of a cup of coffee in your local café has never been higher, the amount that coffee farmers are paid for the beans they produce is at an all-time low.

“Farmers are not earning enough to provide for themselves and their families and may have to turn away from producing coffee altogether – putting the coffee you drink at risk,” the ICO said in statement.

For the day that’s in it, we want to know: Do you prefer tea or coffee?


Poll Results:

Tea (610)
Coffee (551)
Don't make me choose (175)
I don't like either (66)




About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

