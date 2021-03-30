'It should never have happened': Teacher at Bray school labels vaccination of staff at Beacon Hospital a 'disgrace'

A TEACHER IN St Gerard’s school in Bray has said they were “utterly devastated” to learn that other staff members had received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Beacon Hospital.

The teacher, who did not receive a vaccine, said the incident was a “disgrace”.

In a letter that was read out on RTÉ Radio One’s Liveline, the teacher said that staff who had not received vaccines at the Beacon are now being “tarred with the one brush” along with those who were inoculated.

“I am a teacher in St Gerard’s senior school, and I am utterly devastated and very angry by what has taken place,” the teacher said.

“I just want to make the point that this is not all the teachers in St Gerard’s. It is a very small minority of them and they have to live with this. The vast majority had no part in this, and yet are being tarred with the one brush,” they said.

“The number of teachers and management who took this vaccine is 20. There are approximately 100 members of staff between the two schools, so approximately a fifth are involved in this affair.”

The teacher said that the “chosen colleagues never told or shared this information with the rest of us”.

“The rest of the teaching body and staff only learned of this appalling affair from the breaking news on Friday morning. Teachers and their extended family and staff innocent of the scandal have had to endure text messages and phone calls, all weekend, asking them if they had skipped the queue and taken the vaccine.”

The Irish Daily Mail reported last week that teachers from St Gerard’s, a fee-paying school in Bray, received vaccines at the Beacon Hospital and that children of the CEO attend the Wicklow school.

“We should not be expected to carry the can for them,” the teacher said.

“I would not have taken the vaccine had I been offered it. I am fit and healthy, and I’m frustrated that my own elderly relatives have not yet been vaccinated,” they said.

“I am glad I did not get the call anyway, as I would have been left knowing that this was going on and then I too would have been complicit. It is a disgrace. It should never have happened.”

The Beacon Hospital had been used as a vaccination hub to inoculate frontline healthcare workers, but Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly requested on Saturday that its vaccine operations be suspended.

The hospital has committed to an independent review to “ascertain all of the facts associated with the operation of the Vaccination Centre”.

In a statement yesterday, the hospital said it “unreservedly apologises to our patients, staff and the wider community for the upset caused by the vaccination of teachers in the Beacon Vaccination Centre”.

“The Board is proud of the excellent standards of care maintained by our hospital and its adherence to the highest levels of governance and clinical excellence. ”

As of Saturday, 802,502 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland, including 224,861 first doses and 577,641 second doses.

The rollout programme is currently focused on people aged 70 and older and peopled aged 16-69 who are at a very high risk of severe Covid-19 disease.

St Gerard’s has not responded to multiple requests for comment from The Journal since Friday.

The parents’ association in the school has not responded this week.