Teacher unions plan ballots for industrial action over stalled pay talks

TEACHER UNIONS HAVE announced plans to ballot members on industrial action over a lack of progress in public sector pay talks.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) both said today that they would ask members to vote next month on potential action.

The INTO accused the Government of “irresponsible procrastination” at public-sector pay talks and urged it to quickly put a “respectable” pay offer on the table.

The ASTI also urged the Government to bring a “credible” proposal on pay to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) discussions – which ended without agreement in June.

Both unions said they would be urging their members to back the industrial action.

It is understood that the executive of the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) will meet tomorrow to consider also balloting members.

Advertisement

The announcements come two weeks after the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) said public sector unions were ramping up preparations for industrial action ballots as part of a co-ordinated campaign on public sector pay.

INTO President John Driscoll called on the Government to urgently return to the WRC negotiations with a respectable pay offer that unions could put to a ballot of their members.

“For five long months, soaring inflation has decimated workers’ take-home pay across the public and private sectors. Our members have waited patiently for their employer, the Irish Government, to take steps to address the enormous financial pressures they are facing,” Driscoll said.

“It beggars belief that – at a time when exchequer returns are in a broadly positive space – the Government is engaging in delay tactics, seemingly forgetting the trojan work of public servants during the recent pandemic,” he added.

ASTI President Miriam Duggan also noted that teachers and other public sector workers are trying to cope with hefty cost of living increases.

“A significant improvement in pay is essential to help offset spiralling inflation,” Duggan said.

“Teachers in common with other public sector workers are finding it difficult to make ends meet. It is very disappointing that the Government is showing such scant regard for public servants in light of all they contributed at the height of the pandemic,” she added.