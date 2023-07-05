Calls for Govt to tell teachers to stop filming paid posts for Horse Racing Ireland in school

THERE ARE CALLS for the Government to step in and stop the practice of ‘influencer teachers’ filming paid partnership social media posts in collaboration with Horse Racing Ireland in classrooms.

Several teachers with social media followings – which they have gained from sharing content about their teaching experiences – have been posting videos showing them using HRI materials in the classroom, with children visible in the background.

The materials come from HRI’s ‘The Road to Racing Primary School Programme’.

Labour party TD Aodhan Ó Ríordain said that this is a practice that needs to be ended “with immediate instructions from the Department”.

“Children are pawns for you to line your pocket. The companies involved need to take a good hard look at themselves,” he added.

One of the teacher influencers who filmed social media posts in her classroom and then posted them online, spoke in the video about how she has been using HRI’s “new, free, primary school programme which is all about horse racing”.

The account has 16,000 followers on Instagram.

She said that through materials provided by HRI, she has been taking the children in her class “along the journey of jockey Danny Mullins”.

She said that her students, using materials provided by HRI “decided to write about a day in the life of jockey Danny Mullins”, and she showed clips of the exercises written out by children.

Other similar videos have been posted on TikTok by various Irish teacher influencer accounts.

HRI is the governing body for horse racing in Ireland.

It receives public funding through the Government – to the tune of €72.8 million.

It has asked for more funding to cover the costs arising from increasing insurance costs, the difficulties posed by Brexit, and the need for investment in veterinary care.

It also generates a substantial amount of money into the country’s economy.

Recently its spending has come under review.

At a recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, it emerged that HRI is aware of a “grave financial issue” at the end of last month, and that it had appointed an independent review into the issue – which it said it would provide details of to the Department of Agriculture.

The Journal has asked HRI how much it pays teacher influencers for their posts, and if it is instructing teachers contracted for this purpose to film the content in the classroom.

TJ has also asked the Department of Children and the Department of Education if any action is being taken on this issue.

It has asked the Department of Education if the ins and outs of horse racing would normally feature on a primary school curriculum.