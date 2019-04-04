This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tech companies face fines and jail time if they fail to remove violent content under new Australia law

It comes in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack in New Zealand on 15 March.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 2,071 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4576074
Image: Shutterstock/Vasin Lee
Image: Shutterstock/Vasin Lee

AUSTRALIA HAS RUSHED in new laws which could see tech companies fined billions of dollars for not removing violent content from their sites in a timely fashion. 

It comes in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attack in New Zealand on 15 March, which was live-streamed online and saw footage from the event go viral. 

According to the new legislation, tech companies are responsible to “ensure that online platforms cannot be exploited and weaponised by perpetrators of violence”. 

Companies who fail to “take timely action in relation to abhorrent violent material” will face fines of billions of dollars – up to 10% of their annual turnover – while company executives could face up to three years in prison. 

Following the Christchurch attack in New Zealand, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Twitter to vent his frustration at violent content on social media. 

He said: “It’s completely unacceptable the initial footage of the Christchurch terrorist attack was up online for 69 minutes before it was taken down. That has to change.”

‘Knee-jerk’

Tech companies and organisations in Australia, however, have warned the “knee-jerk” move by the Australian government would have unintended consequences. 

The Digital Industry Group (DIGI), which represent Facebook, Twitter and Google, condemned the move as “concerning” and “inappropriate”. 

Ahead of the bill being passed by government, managing director of DIGI, Sunita Bose said tech companies “share the Government’s commitment to keeping Australians safe and have been working with governments, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies”.

“Announcing measures such as jailing staff at social media companies is inappropriate for a democracy such as Australia, and does not help the debate or solve the issue,” she said. 

President of the Law Council of Australia, Arthur Moses, said the legislation should “not demand of social media companies what they cannot reasonably be expected to do”.

“Laws formulated as a knee-jerk reaction to a tragic event do not necessarily equate to good legislation and can have myriad unintended consequences,” he said. 

“Whistleblowers may no longer be able to deploy social media to shine a light on atrocities committed around the world because social media companies will be required to remove certain content for fear of being charged with a crime.

“It could also lead to censorship of the media, which would be unacceptable,” he added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie