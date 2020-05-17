Teenager arrested after shop robbed at knife-point in Dublin

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in Dublin.

The incident happened on the Jamestown Road in Finglas at around 5.30pm yesterday evening.

During the incident, a man armed with a knife entered the shop and threatened staff. He then fled the scene on foot after taking cash from the till.

Gardaí carried out a follow-up operation, and arrested a 19-year-old man a short time later. A knife was also recovered.

The teenager was taken to Blanchardstown garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

No one was injured during the incident and investigations are ongoing.