Teenager arrested after shop robbed at knife-point in Dublin

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in Dublin.
The incident happened on the Jamestown Road in Finglas at around 5.30pm yesterday evening.
During the incident, a man armed with a knife entered the shop and threatened staff. He then fled the scene on foot after taking cash from the till.
Gardaí carried out a follow-up operation, and arrested a 19-year-old man a short time later. A knife was also recovered.
The teenager was taken to Blanchardstown garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
No one was injured during the incident and investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)